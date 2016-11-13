  • Search form

Business & Economy

PIF, Dubai businessman Alabbar launch $1bn e-commerce platform

REUTERS |

Noon.com will launch operations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE in January, according to Mohammed Alabbar.

DUBAI: Businessman Mohammed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) are teaming up to launch a Middle Eastern e-commerce platform, the Dubai-based billionaire announced.
Investors are initially contributing $1 billion to the project, which will be 50 percent owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Alabbar told a news conference.
The other 50 percent will be owned by Alabbar and other regional investors.
Noon.com will launch operations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE in January, with 20 million products on the platform, Alabbar added.

