Saudi stocks defy oil volatility, rise 2.1%

JEDDAH: Saudi stocks moved upward for the seventh consecutive session on Sunday shrugging aside weakness in global equities and a further dip in crude oil prices.

The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) ended 2.1 percent higher at 6,663, its highest close in four months.

The value of traded shares reached SR5.7 billion with a volume of 389 million.

Telecommunications and Information Technology Index gained 3.57 percent.

Petrochemical shares rose 1.13 percent.