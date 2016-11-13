  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi stocks defy oil volatility, rise 2.1%

Business & Economy

Saudi stocks defy oil volatility, rise 2.1%

ARAB NEWS |

A Saudi investor monitors the stock exchange at the Saudi Stock Exchange, or Tadawul, in Riyadh. (AFP file photo)

JEDDAH: Saudi stocks moved upward for the seventh consecutive session on Sunday shrugging aside weakness in global equities and a further dip in crude oil prices.
The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) ended 2.1 percent higher at 6,663, its highest close in four months.
The value of traded shares reached SR5.7 billion with a volume of 389 million.
Telecommunications and Information Technology Index gained 3.57 percent.
Petrochemical shares rose 1.13 percent.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Zain Saudi told to pay Mobily $58.5 million by arbitration panel

JEDDAH Saudi telecom operator Zain Saudi has been ordered to pay Etihad Etisalat Mobily SR219 46...

PIF, Dubai businessman Alabbar launch $1bn e-commerce platform

DUBAI Businessman Mohammed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia s Public Investment Fund PIF are teaming up...

Qatar Airways fined in US for operating flights in prohibited airspace

WASHINGTON The US Department of Transportation DOT has fined Qatar Airways 185 000 for operating...

OPEC production cut ‘imperative’, says Saudi energy minister

ALGIERS Saudi Arabia s energy minister said it was imperative that members of the Organization of...

Note of caution: NRIs in Gulf concerned over demonetization

JEDDAH As the Narendra Modi government demonetized 500 and 1 000 rupee currency notes on Nov 8...

IMF loan deal ‘to improve fiscal balance of Egypt’

JEDDAH The IMF loan agreement with Egypt has drawn positive reactions from economists Initially...

China weakens yuan-dollar rate beyond landmark 6.8 level

SHANGHAI China weakened the yuan s reference rate to beyond 6 8 to the dollar for the first time...

US banks’ post-election rally may be just an appetizer

NEW YORK The US banking sector s dramatic rally post Election Day is likely just a taste of...

Dow has best week since 2011, other markets falter

NEW YORK The Dow ended with a new record after its biggest weekly gain since 2011 but other...

World Economic Forum agenda on table at Dubai meeting

JEDDAH More than 700 experts are set to gather in Dubai today for a meeting that will tackle key...

Consumer drone business stumbles, but commercial markets beckon

SAN FRANCISCO The fledgling drone industry is in the throes of change as weak consumer demand and...

EU likely to take tough stand on China dumping

BRUSSELS European Union trade ministers said Friday they must not be naive in the face of alleged...

Western Auto enters Saudi school segment with Ashok Leyland’s Oyster midi-bus

Western Auto opened a new chapter in its decade long Saudi presence by delivering first Ashok...

Mobily signs cooperation agreement with Ensan

Mobily has signed a cooperation agreement with Charity Committee for Orphans Care Ensan to help...

Oud Milano opens new branch in Jeddah

Oud Milano has added a new outlet to its network of branches in Jeddah The new branch opening at...

Xpress Money initiates Christmas promotion for Filipinos

Xpress Money described as one of the most dependable money transfer brands in the world has...

Around Arab News

Saudi stocks defy oil volatility, rise 2.1%

JEDDAH Saudi stocks moved upward for the seventh consecutive session on Sunday shrugging aside...

Iraqi Kurds destroyed Arab villages and homes: HRW

ERBIL Iraq Kurdish fighters battling Daesh militants in Iraq s Kurdistan region have destroyed...

Zain Saudi told to pay Mobily $58.5 million by arbitration panel

JEDDAH Saudi telecom operator Zain Saudi has been ordered to pay Etihad Etisalat Mobily SR219 46...

PIF, Dubai businessman Alabbar launch $1bn e-commerce platform

DUBAI Businessman Mohammed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia s Public Investment Fund PIF are teaming up...

Qatar Airways fined in US for operating flights in prohibited airspace

WASHINGTON The US Department of Transportation DOT has fined Qatar Airways 185 000 for operating...

Quake strikes New Zealand, thousands flee homes as tsunami hits

WELLINGTON A 7 8 magnitude earthquake struck central New Zealand just after midnight the US...

OPEC production cut ‘imperative’, says Saudi energy minister

ALGIERS Saudi Arabia s energy minister said it was imperative that members of the Organization of...

Suspects plotted ‘Paris-style’ attacks in Russia: reports

MOSCOW Suspects detained by Russian authorities were plotting simultaneous Paris style attacks on...

Egyptian actor Mahmoud Abdel Aziz dies aged 70

CAIRO Iconic Egyptian actor Mahmoud Abdel Aziz who starred in more than 90 feature films and...

Shoura members commend study on Saudization

RIYADH Shoura Council members praised the royal endorsement of a study on the labor market...

German official hails Saudi efforts to stabilize region

JEDDAH BERLIN A delegation of the Saudi Shoura Council members headed by Khalid bin Abdullah Al...

Saudi Arabia mourns Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman led funeral prayers for Prince Turki bin...

UN member states warned of Iran’s deadly policies

NEW YORK Iran s repeated intervention in the internal affairs of Arab countries has come under...

Russia seeks UN guarantees for new Aleppo humanitarian pauses

MOSCOW The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday it would need the UN mission in Syria to...

Tourism creates 1.3 million jobs for Saudis

RIYADH Statistical and survey studies conducted by the Tourism Information and Research Center of...

No backing off on Umrah fee, says Saudi Ministry of Haj

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah have denied rumors published in the Pakistani media and...