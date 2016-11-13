Michigan, Clemson fall in upsets; Alabama rolls

NEW YORK: Michigan and Clemson both lost in stunning, one-point upsets in college football on Saturday, while No. 1 Alabama remained undefeated as Jalen Hurts passed for career highs of 347 yards and four touchdowns.

Iowa freshman Keith Duncan kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Hawkeyes to a 14-13 win over second-ranked Michigan.

And Pittsburgh’s Chris Blewitt made a 48-yard field goal with 6 seconds left as the Panthers upset the No. 3 Clemson 43-42, spoiling a record-setting day for Tigers’ quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Michigan appeared to have the game against Iowa wrapped up on Channing Stribling’s interception of Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard with 1:54 left. But the Hawkeyes defense stuffed the Wolverines, and a facemask penalty put Iowa at Michigan’s 36 with 1:23 to go.

Akrum Wadley had 115 yards rushing for the Hawkeyes, who beat a top-five team for the first time in six years.

Wilton Speight threw for 103 yards with a pick for the Wolverines, who gained just 201 yards of offense.

In Clemson, South Carolina, Watson threw for an Atlantic Coast Conference-record 580 yards and three touchdowns, but his third interception gave Pitt the chance to crawl back from a 42-34 deficit. After Saleem Brightwell’s pick and 70-yard return, James Conner finished the drive with a 20-yard TD run.

The Panthers’ defense, which gave up 630 yards, stopped Wayne Gallman short on third and fourth down to take the ball with 58 seconds left. Two passes to Scott Orndoff put Pitt within range and Blewitt nailed the kick to give the Panthers their biggest win since knocking off then-No. 2 West Virginia 13-9 in 2007.

Top-ranked Alabama, meanwhile, had no troubles against Mississippi State, cruising to a 51-3 victory.

Hurts’ prolific performance wiped out any concerns that the Crimson Tide would have a letdown after a bruising win at No. 19 Louisiana State last week. Instead, the Alabama quarterback turned in his best game and the defense denied Mississippi State the end zone on nine trips across midfield.

Hurts is the first Alabama player to have 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in the same game. He completed 28 of 37 passes and rushed for a fifth touchdown before being replaced in the third quarter.

In other games, No. 4 Washington also suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Southern California 26-13 at home.

Sam Darnold threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns as USC ended the Huskies’ 12-game winning streak. Ronald Jones II added 93 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Washington quarterback Jake Browning was 17 of 36 for 259 yards, including a 70-yard scoring pass to John Ross.

Fifth-ranked Louisville routed Wake Forest 44-12 despite a relatively quiet night from quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was held to 145 yards passing.

Brandon Radcliff ran for three touchdowns during Louisville’s 41-point second half, while the Cardinals’ defense held Wake Forest to just 37 yards after halftime.

Jackson also rushed for a game-high 153 yards on 22 carries.

No. 6 Ohio State dominated Maryland 62-3, a week after routing then-No. 10 Nebraska by the same score.

J.T. Barrett accounted for four touchdowns and Curtis Samuel scored three TDs for Ohio State, which has won three straight to remain in contention for the Big Ten Conference title and, more importantly, a berth in the college football playoffs.

Wisconsin’s Corey Clement ran for 123 yards and three touchdowns and the No. 7 Badgers intercepted four of Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr.’s passes en route to a 48-3 victory.

Dare Ogunbowale added 103 yards on seven carries for the Badgers, who rushed for a season-high 363 yards.

No. 8 Auburn was upset by Georgia 13-7, ending the Tigers’ Southeastern Conference championship hopes and knocking them out of playoff consideration.

The Tigers couldn’t overcome the loss of star running back Kamryn Pettway, who hurt his left leg on a long run in last week against Vanderbilt. Auburn was held to 32 yards in the second half and 164 overall.

Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to help the No. 9 Sooners beat No. 25 Baylor 45-24.

The Sooners won their seventh in a row overall and 15th straight in Big 12 Conference play. Joe Mixon had 187 yards from scrimmage and Samaje Perine ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Mississippi’s Shea Patterson threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns in his debut and Gary Wunderlich made a 39-yard field goal with 37 seconds left to lift the Rebels past No. 10 Texas A&M 29-28.

Mississippi trailed by 15 entering the fourth quarter. The Aggies also had a chance to win it late, but Jake Hubenak’s pass was intercepted by Deontay Anderson to secure the victory.

In other results, No. 11 West Virginia beat Texas 24-20, No. 12 Penn State defeated Indiana 45-31, No. 13 Utah dominated Arizona State 49-26, No. 14 Western Michigan remained undefeated with a 37-21 win over Kent State, and No. 15 North Carolina lost to Duke 28-27.

Other winners include No. 16 Colorado, No. 17 Oklahoma State, No. 19 Louisiana State, No. 20 Florida State, No. 21 Nebraska, No. 22 Florida, No. 23 Washington State and No. 24 Boise State.

No. 18 Virginia Tech lost to Georgia Tech 30-20.