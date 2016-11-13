  • Search form

Middle-East

Daesh uses wooden tanks and bearded mannequins in decoy attempts

Stephen Kalin | Reuters |

A tank made of wood that was used by Daesh militants as a diversion tactic is seen in Bawiza, north of Mosul, Iraq, on Sunday. (REUTERS/Ari Jalal)

BAWIZA, Iraq: Daesh is using wooden replicas of tanks and Humvees in a bid to subvert an air campaign by the US-led military coalition supporting Iraqi forces in the Mosul operations, even using bearded mannequins to simulate jihadist fighters.
The Iraqi army captured a handful of the mockups last week at a training site it retook from the group north of Mosul, the last major stronghold of Daesh (Islamic State) in the country, which government forces have almost surrounded but only breached so far from one direction.
When seen close up, the models resemble toys but from a long distance they might be mistaken for real vehicles.
“As our troops advanced toward the areas we were charged with liberating, Daesh used tanks and vehicles made of wood to divert the military planes,” Lt. Col. Abbas Al-Azaji said on Sunday.
It is not clear how effective the mockups have been at thwarting aerial bombardment, which has been essential to the Iraqi forces’ ground campaign to roll back Daesh from large swathes of territory it seized in 2014.
Baghdad-based spokesman US Air Force Col. John Dorrian said the coalition had been tracking Daesh’s use of such decoy vehicles for a while.
“We call it tactical deception. Daesh has been doing it and that’s certainly a tactic that enemies like to use,” he said.
“It is actually not as troubling as a lot of the other things we’ve seen,” he said, like setting fire to a sulfur plant and igniting oil wells south of Mosul.
Also found at the training site were two large armored vehicles the militants had used for assaulting enemy positions, and the blown out remains of more than a dozen vehicle-borne explosive devices which Iraqi forces had disabled.

