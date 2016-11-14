Condolences pour in from across world on death of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH: World leaders joined the Saudi people in presenting condolences to the nation as Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz, brother to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, was laid to rest on Saturday.

Born in 1934, Prince Turki served as deputy minister of defense from 1968 to 1978.

Islamic nations as well as world leaders expressed grief and deep sorrow over the great loss for the Kingdom.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa arrived here on Sunday to offer condolences.

They were received at the King Salman Air Base by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.

King Salman received telephone calls from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Jordan’s King Abdallah, Sudanese President Omar Bashir, Lebanese Premier-designate Saad Al-Hariri, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri who offered condolences on the death of Prince Turki, praying to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon him and to rest his soul in Paradise.

King Salman expressed thanks and appreciation for their sincere brotherly feelings.

Earlier, King Salman received a telephone call from King Felipe VI of Spain, who offered condolences and words of consolation on the death of Prince Turki. King Salman expressed thanks and appreciation in response.

Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates Supreme Council member and ruler of Fujairah Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharqi and Deputy Premier and Minister of Interior Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Kuwaiti Deputy Chief of National Guard Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Omani Minister of Heritage and Culture Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said arrived here to offer condolences on the death of Prince Turki.

On Saturday, following the funeral prayer, King Salman received condolences from Saudi princes, officials and citizens.

A number of senior officials and diplomats also offered their condolences to the Saudi leaders and people on the demise of Prince Turki.

Condolences will be presented on Monday as well.