  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Work on new Taif international airport set to commence

Business & Economy

Work on new Taif international airport set to commence

ARAB NEWS |

With the new airport, the General Authority for Civil Aviation aims to meet the growing demand for flights to and from Taif throughout the year.

JEDDAH: In two months, work will begin on the new Taif international airport, which comes as part of the wave of new projects in the northern part of the province aimed at supporting economic and developmental growth in the Kingdom’s tourism capital.
With the new airport, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) aims to meet the growing demand for flights to and from Taif throughout the year, as well as better serve tourists and residents.
The project will also support developmental efforts aimed at improving airport services, increasing the Haj and Umrah flights’ capacity at other ports close to the holy city, and reducing pressure and crowding at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.
The Taif Chamber of Commerce and Industry confirmed that the project will enhance development and contribute directly to supporting the growth of tourism in Taif.
Asir Gov. Prince Faisal bin Khaled was recently briefed on the work progress in the development of Abha Regional Airport Project.
The Asir governor appreciated the airport project, which is to have a dramatic impact in promoting tourism in the region in addition to providing the best air transport services.
He made the remarks when he received a delegation from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).
The delegation was headed by Assistant to GACA President for Airports Tariq Abdul-Jabbar.
He was accompanied by Southern Airports GM Fahad Aladwani and GACA’s Engineering Services GM Abdullah Alzahrani.
Abdul-Jabbar pointed out that GACA is undertaking a set of development projects in domestic, regional and international airports to keep pace with the continued growth in passenger traffic in many cities around the Kingdom.
Abdul-Jabbar also gave an overview of the preparations in progress for developing a sound civil aviation infrastructure in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.
He mentioned that there is a continuous monitoring of the project by Minister of Transport and GACA Chairman Sulaiman Al-Hamdan, who seeks completion of the project according to the highest standards and quality.
Abdul-Jabbar also confirmed that GACA is keen to improve the design and operational efficiency of the Abha Regional Airport Project.
He mentioned that GACA conducted a valued engineering study of the project and adjusted the design accordingly to meet the desired purpose.
The first phase of the airport development includes a new passenger terminal, in addition to 11 jet ways, car parking facility that can accommodate 3,000 vehicles and a mosque with a capacity of 1,000 worshipers.
The project will be implemented in three phases, where it can eventually accommodate 13 million passengers annually.
The Abha airport project is part of a plan to improve and renew runways in some of the domestic airports.
The healthy increase in passenger traffic comes in line with the development of the Kingdom’s network of airports. 
This is in addition to the steady growth in air traffic and to the growing demand for air travel throughout the Kingdom.
In another development, a senior official said that Al-Ahsa Regional Airport recorded growth in passenger numbers, and in the number of domestic and international flights during the first half of 2016. 
The total number of passengers reached 89,560 on 1,174 flights compared to the same period last year of 53,177 passengers on 717 flights.
Mohammed Almejlad, director general of Central Airports, explained that the number of passengers at Al-Ahsa airport who traveled on domestic flights during the first half of 2016 totaled 29,891 on 366 flights, up 14 percent compared to the same period last year when the total number of passengers reached 22,133 on 243 flights.
Almejlad pointed out that the passengers on international flights have reached 5,669 on 808 flights, up 93 percent compared to the first half of 2015, which totaled 31,044 travelers on 474 flights.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Audi software can distort emissions in tests, VW says

BERLIN Audi cars with automatic transmissions have technology capable of distorting emissions...

Toyota agrees to $3.4bn rust dispute settlement

WASHINGTON Toyota Motor Corp has agreed to a settlement of up to 3 4 billion for a federal class...

Millennials see UAE as best emerging market for career growth

DUBAI The UAE is seen as the best emerging market in which people in the so called Millennial...

Pakistan and China open new trade route

GWADAR Pakistan s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sunday inaugurated a trade route linking...

Oil majors show commitment to renewable energy

PARIS The companies that drill black gold are going a little bit green Taking stakes in renewable...

Honda plans to produce 80 business jets annually by March 2019

TOKYO Honda Motor Co expects to ramp up production of business jets as part of its plan to expand...

India central bank says enough cash available as crowds throng banks

MUMBAI NEW DELHI India s central bank has urged savers to not hoard money as public anger mounted...

China concerned about EU protectionism

BEIJING China is greatly concerned about the European Union s protectionist measures against...

OPEC production cut ‘imperative’, says Saudi energy minister

ALGIERS Saudi Arabia s energy minister said it was imperative that members of the Organization of...

Majid Al Futtaim opens Sacoor Brothers, first Saudi boutique

Sacoor Brothers and Majid Al Futtaim Fashion opened the first Sacoor Brothers boutique at Granada...

Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski hosts Ottoman Kitchen Festival

Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski is hosting the Ottoman Kitchen Festival at its Tugra restaurant The...

Discovery Science supports world event celebration

Discovery Science home for the thought provocateur and the only global network dedicated entirely...

Young Saudis graduate to careers with KSA’s largest mobile reseller

Twenty Saudi Axiom trainees have graduated from Axiom Telecom s Management Program as the region...

Western Australia unveils next generation superfood in Dubai

The government of Western Australia in partnership with Lupin industry unveiled lupin described...

TASNEEF uses CSR to encourage best practices

TASNEEF in cooperation with joint venture TASNEEF Business Assurance has started to implement a...

Kerry hopes to revive TPP trade deal

WELLINGTON US Secretary of State John Kerry refused to call last rites on the Trans Pacific...

Around Arab News

Work on new Taif international airport set to commence

JEDDAH In two months work will begin on the new Taif international airport which comes as part of...

Audi software can distort emissions in tests, VW says

BERLIN Audi cars with automatic transmissions have technology capable of distorting emissions...

Toyota agrees to $3.4bn rust dispute settlement

WASHINGTON Toyota Motor Corp has agreed to a settlement of up to 3 4 billion for a federal class...

Millennials see UAE as best emerging market for career growth

DUBAI The UAE is seen as the best emerging market in which people in the so called Millennial...

Pakistan and China open new trade route

GWADAR Pakistan s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sunday inaugurated a trade route linking...

GCC foreign ministers meet this week to prepare for summit

RIYADH Foreign ministers from the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council GCC will this week hold a...

Condolences pour in from across world on death of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH World leaders joined the Saudi people in presenting condolences to the nation as Prince...

Oil majors show commitment to renewable energy

PARIS The companies that drill black gold are going a little bit green Taking stakes in renewable...

Honda plans to produce 80 business jets annually by March 2019

TOKYO Honda Motor Co expects to ramp up production of business jets as part of its plan to expand...

India central bank says enough cash available as crowds throng banks

MUMBAI NEW DELHI India s central bank has urged savers to not hoard money as public anger mounted...

China concerned about EU protectionism

BEIJING China is greatly concerned about the European Union s protectionist measures against...

US role ‘more important than ever’ under Trump: UAE

JEDDAH The UAE has urged President Donald Trump s United States to develop a stronger strategy on...

OPEC production cut ‘imperative’, says Saudi energy minister

ALGIERS Saudi Arabia s energy minister said it was imperative that members of the Organization of...

Trump vows crackdown on undocumented immigrants

NEW YORK Donald Trump plans to immediately deport or jail as many as three million undocumented...

Trump files: Confronting Russia

The file of US President elect Donald Trump confronting Russia is of extreme importance to the...

Trump’s victory: A new beginning

US President elect Donald J Trump s electoral upset last week sent shockwaves through Washington...