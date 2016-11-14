  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Nowhere to mooove: 3 cows stranded by NZ quake

Offbeat

Nowhere to mooove: 3 cows stranded by NZ quake

Associated Press |

In this image made from video, three cows are stranded on an island of grass in a paddock that had been ripped apart following an earthquake near Kaikoura, New Zealand, on Monday. (Newshub via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Three New Zealand cows looked like they could use a little help Monday after an earthquake triggered landslides all around them and left them stranded on a small island of grass.
Video taken by Newshub news service from a helicopter near the small town of Kaikoura shows two adult cattle and a calf stuck on a chunk of land in a paddock that had been ripped apart in Monday's magnitude-7.8 quake. The patch of grass was surrounded by deep ravines of collapsed earth, trapping the animals where they stood.
It was not immediately clear who owned the cattle or what was being done to help them.
Kaikoura is close to the epicenter of the overnight earthquake, and where one of the two confirmed deaths occurred. The quake was strongly felt to the south in Christchurch but was far less damaging than a smaller 2011 earthquake that devastated the city and killed 185 people.
New Zealand's 10 million cattle easily outnumber its 4.7 million people.
 
 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Shilpa in Sharjah: Actress launches new book

SHARJAH Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently launched her new diet and nutrition book at the...

200 films later, Jackie Chan ‘finally’ wins Oscar

LOS ANGELES When Jackie Chan saw an Oscar at Sylvester Stallone s house 23 years ago he said that...

Italian, US artists to create works for Louvre Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Abu Dhabi s Louvre museum said Sunday it was commissioning renowned artists Giuseppe...

Millennia-old mummy found in Egypt tomb

CAIRO Spanish archaeologists have discovered a millennia old mummy in very good condition near...

Sting reopens Paris Bataclan amid tears, cheers

PARIS Rock star Sting on Saturday reopened the Bataclan the Paris concert hall where militants...

Egyptian actor Mahmoud Abdel Aziz dies aged 70

CAIRO Iconic Egyptian actor Mahmoud Abdel Aziz who starred in more than 90 feature films and...

Block them all: Priyanka slams ‘coward’ body shamers

MUMBAI Priyanka Chopra has been having a phenomenally successful run in the US where she s...

IMDb challenges law against posting celeb ages online

LOS ANGELES Many actors think there ought to be a law against posting their ages online and...

Taylor Swift stalker arrested at Texas airport

AUSTIN Texas A Texas man accused of stalking singer Taylor Swift in Austin Texas has been charged...

’Depressed’ De Niro backs anti-Trump protests

LOS ANGELES Robert De Niro gave anti Donald Trump protesters across the United States his backing...

’Kung Fu Yoga’ poster features Dubai skyscrapers

DUBAI A poster of the Dubai filmed Kung Fu Yoga was launched showcasing the emirate s iconic...

Will Potter fans embrace Rowling’s new movie?

NEW YORK A nervous J K Rowling said on Thursday she hoped fans would like her new wizarding movie...

Shah Rukh Khan replies to Pakistan’s ‘Chaiwala’ on Twitter

MUMBAI Remember the Pakistan s dreamy eyed chaiwala who became an Internet sensation A single...

Bowie sale smashes expectations as Basquiat fetches $8.8m

LONDON Buyers have snapped up modern artworks collected by David Bowie with a painting by Jean...

Bella and ‘The Weeknd’ break up

LONDON Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are calling it quits The couple has split up after a year and a...

A behind-the-scenes look at the creation of UAE

A soldier in Arabia is the story of a remarkable destiny which begins and ends in Arabia David...

Around Arab News

Nowhere to mooove: 3 cows stranded by NZ quake

WELLINGTON New Zealand Three New Zealand cows looked like they could use a little help Monday...

OPEC production cut ‘imperative’, says Saudi energy minister

ALGIERS Saudi Arabia s energy minister said it was imperative that members of the Organization of...

Work on new Taif international airport set to commence

JEDDAH In two months work will begin on the new Taif international airport which comes as part of...

Audi software can distort emissions in tests, VW says

BERLIN Audi cars with automatic transmissions have technology capable of distorting emissions...

Toyota agrees to $3.4bn rust dispute settlement

WASHINGTON Toyota Motor Corp has agreed to a settlement of up to 3 4 billion for a federal class...

Millennials see UAE as best emerging market for career growth

DUBAI The UAE is seen as the best emerging market in which people in the so called Millennial...

Pakistan and China open new trade route

GWADAR Pakistan s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sunday inaugurated a trade route linking...

GCC foreign ministers meet this week to prepare for summit

RIYADH Foreign ministers from the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council GCC will this week hold a...

Condolences pour in from across world on death of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH World leaders joined the Saudi people in presenting condolences to the nation as Prince...

Oil majors show commitment to renewable energy

PARIS The companies that drill black gold are going a little bit green Taking stakes in renewable...

Honda plans to produce 80 business jets annually by March 2019

TOKYO Honda Motor Co expects to ramp up production of business jets as part of its plan to expand...

India central bank says enough cash available as crowds throng banks

MUMBAI NEW DELHI India s central bank has urged savers to not hoard money as public anger mounted...

China concerned about EU protectionism

BEIJING China is greatly concerned about the European Union s protectionist measures against...

US role ‘more important than ever’ under Trump: UAE

JEDDAH The UAE has urged President Donald Trump s United States to develop a stronger strategy on...

Trump vows crackdown on undocumented immigrants

NEW YORK Donald Trump plans to immediately deport or jail as many as three million undocumented...

Trump files: Confronting Russia

The file of US President elect Donald Trump confronting Russia is of extreme importance to the...