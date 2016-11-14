  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • In phone call, China’s Xi tells Trump cooperation is only choice

World

In phone call, China’s Xi tells Trump cooperation is only choice

Michael Martina and Steve Holland | Reuters |

A copy of the local Chinese magazine Global People with a cover story that translates to "Why did Trump win" is seen with a front cover portrait of US president-elect Donald Trump at a news stand in Shanghai on Monday. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump agreed to meet "at an early date" to discuss the relationship between the two powers. (AFP / JOHANNES EISELE)

BEIJING/WASHINGTON: Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President-elect Donald Trump that cooperation was the only choice for relations between the world’s two largest economies, with Trump saying the two had established a “clear sense of mutual respect.”
There has been intense speculation over the impact of Trump’s win on issues facing the two countries, from global trade and climate change to the security balance in the Asia-Pacific.
Trump lambasted China throughout the US election campaign, drumming up headlines with his pledges to slap 45 percent tariffs on imported Chinese goods and to label the country a currency manipulator on his first day in office.
His election has injected uncertainty into relations at a time when Beijing hopes for stability as it faces daunting reform challenges at home, slowing growth and a leadership reshuffle of its own that will put a new party elite around Xi in late 2017.
In their first interaction since the US election, Chinese state media said Xi told Trump in a telephone call on Monday that as the world’s largest developing and developed economies, there were many areas where China and the United States could cooperate.
“The facts prove that cooperation is the only correct choice for China and the United States,” China Central Television (CCTV) cited Xi as saying.
Xi’s remarks were a reiteration of phrasing typically used by Beijing to describe bilateral relations.
The two sides must “promote the two countries’ economic development and global economic growth” and “push for better development going forward in China-US relations,” Xi said.
“During the call, the leaders established a clear sense of mutual respect for one another, and President-elect Trump stated that he believes the two leaders will have one of the strongest relationships for both countries moving forward,” a statement from Trump’s presidential transition office said.
The two agreed to maintain close communications and meet soon, CCTV said. Xi had congratulated Trump in a message delivered shortly after his surprise election victory last week.
The Global Times, a nationalist tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper, said if Trump slapped China with heavy tariffs it would “paralyze” bilateral trade.
“When the time comes, large orders for Boeing planes would switch to Europe, US auto sales in China would face setbacks, Apple phones would essentially be crowded out, and US soybeans and corn would be eradicated from China,” the paper said in a commentary.
“Trump, coming from a business background, is very astute. We do not believe he will treat China-US trade so childishly.”
China has signalled it will promote plans for regional trade integration, vowing to seek support for a Beijing-backed Asia-Pacific free trade area at a summit in Peru later this month, after Trump’s win dashed hopes for the US-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
Trump’s criticism of US allies, including Japan, for free-riding on US security guarantees, has deepened anxiety among Washington’s allies about its commitment to post-war security arrangements in the face of a rising China and volatile North Korea.
Trump appears to be seeking quick ways to withdraw the United States from a global accord to combat climate change, which has been billed by China and US President Barack Obama as a key area for cooperation.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Pakistan says 7 soldiers killed by Indian shelling

ISLAMABAD Pakistan The Pakistani military accused India on Monday of killing seven soldiers in...

Trump vows crackdown on undocumented immigrants

NEW YORK Donald Trump plans to immediately deport or jail as many as three million undocumented...

Trump names White House chief of staff, chief strategist

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump made the first top appointments of his new...

Tsunami hits New Zealand

WELLINGTON An earthquake with a magnitude of 7 8 struck central New Zealand just after midnight...

US to resettle Australia’s refugees

CANBERRA The United States has agreed to resettle an unspecified number of refugees languishing...

Anti-Trump protesters march by tens of thousands US-wide

NEW YORK LONDON CANBERRA Donald Trump s presidential upset win sparked a fourth day of protests...

Fresh violence in Myanmar, dozens killed

YANGON Myanmar s Rakhine state was hit by fresh waves of violence over the weekend with more than...

Families ripped apart in Pakistan shrine attack

KHUZDAR DISTRICT Survivors of a massive bomb attack on a shrine in southwest Pakistan that killed...

France marks one year since Paris attacks

PARIS France on Sunday marked the first anniversary of the Paris attacks with somber ceremonies...

FARC, Colombia ink new peace deal

HAVANA Colombia s government and Marxist FARC rebels on Saturday announced a revised peace deal...

Thousands attend pro-Beijing rally in Hong Kong

HONG KONG Thousands of people attended a pro Beijing rally in Hong Kong Sunday in support of...

2 killed as powerful earthquake hits New Zealand

WELLINGTON A powerful earthquake and series of aftershocks shook New Zealand early on Monday...

Suspects plotted ‘Paris-style’ attacks in Russia: reports

MOSCOW Suspects detained by Russian authorities were plotting simultaneous Paris style attacks on...

Trump tones down rhetoric but protests spread

NEW YORK Thousands of Americans spilled into the streets Saturday for a new day of protests...

Russia detains 10 with ‘Daesh links’

MOSCOW Russia s security service said on Saturday it had detained 10 people with alleged links to...

S. Korean president faces resignation calls at huge protest rally

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun hye faced mounting pressure to step down on Saturday as...

Around Arab News

In phone call, China’s Xi tells Trump cooperation is only choice

BEIJING WASHINGTON Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President elect Donald Trump that...

Pakistan says 7 soldiers killed by Indian shelling

ISLAMABAD Pakistan The Pakistani military accused India on Monday of killing seven soldiers in...

Rare suicide attack south of Baghdad kills 8

KARBALA Iraq A rare suicide attack in an oasis town south of Baghdad killed eight people and...

Skygazers gear up for extra bright ‘supermoon’

JAKARTA Indonesia Skygazers were heading to high rise buildings ancient forts and beaches Monday...

Nowhere to mooove: 3 cows stranded by NZ quake

WELLINGTON New Zealand Three New Zealand cows looked like they could use a little help Monday...

OPEC production cut ‘imperative’, says Saudi energy minister

ALGIERS Saudi Arabia s energy minister said it was imperative that members of the Organization of...

Work on new Taif international airport set to commence

JEDDAH In two months work will begin on the new Taif international airport which comes as part of...

Audi software can distort emissions in tests, VW says

BERLIN Audi cars with automatic transmissions have technology capable of distorting emissions...

Toyota agrees to $3.4bn rust dispute settlement

WASHINGTON Toyota Motor Corp has agreed to a settlement of up to 3 4 billion for a federal class...

Millennials see UAE as best emerging market for career growth

DUBAI The UAE is seen as the best emerging market in which people in the so called Millennial...

Pakistan and China open new trade route

GWADAR Pakistan s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sunday inaugurated a trade route linking...

GCC foreign ministers meet this week to prepare for summit

RIYADH Foreign ministers from the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council GCC will this week hold a...

Condolences pour in from across world on death of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH World leaders joined the Saudi people in presenting condolences to the nation as Prince...

Oil majors show commitment to renewable energy

PARIS The companies that drill black gold are going a little bit green Taking stakes in renewable...

Honda plans to produce 80 business jets annually by March 2019

TOKYO Honda Motor Co expects to ramp up production of business jets as part of its plan to expand...

India central bank says enough cash available as crowds throng banks

MUMBAI NEW DELHI India s central bank has urged savers to not hoard money as public anger mounted...