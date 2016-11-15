  • Search form

Science & Technology

Arab News celebrates former two-time chief Almaeena

ARAB NEWS |

Former Arab News Editor-in-Chief Khaled Almaeena inaugurated the newly set-up “wall of editors” at the AN Jeddah HQ.

JEDDAH: Former Arab News Editor-in-Chief Khaled Almaeena — who served as the newspaper’s top man between 1982 and 1993, and again between 1998 and 2011 — has been given the honorary title of “Editor Emeritus.” 
He will also have an advisory role on newsroom management, staff coaching and documenting the history of the newspaper. 
The announcement was made by current Arab News Editor-in-Chief, Faisal J. Abbas, during a special welcome reception and an honorary dinner held at the paper’s Jeddah offices on Nov. 10. 
“Arab News is undergoing a major transformation with the intention of taking it forward, international and more digital,” said Abbas. 
“However, we are equally proud of our history and keen to preserve it. As such, we believe that there is nobody better suited than Mr. Almaeena — who has served as editor for more than half of the 41-year old newspaper’s history — to help with that task.” 
“In addition, as our new Editor Emeritus he will be an invaluable mentor to a whole new generation of journalists who will carry Arab News forward in the future.”
The "Welcome Home" reception held in honor of Almaeena was attended by family and friends of the former editor, as well as current and former team members and veteran journalists, business people and intellectuals.  
Almaeena delivered a speech which reiterated the values and best practices which the newspaper was founded upon. He thanked the current Arab News team and its new Editor-in-Chief for the reception and the honorary title and inaugurated the "Wall of Editors" display, which tracks Arab News Editors-in-Chief since its establishment in 1975. 

