  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia looks to score with football club privatization

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia looks to score with football club privatization

ARAB NEWS |

Saudi Arabia has taken a step toward its goal to privatize the teams in its top football division.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has taken a step toward its goal to privatize the teams in its top football division, a move which has been tipped to revitalize the sport.
The Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA) on Monday discussed the plan, which has long been on the table.
The proposed privatization would involve clubs in the Saudi Professional League, most of which are currently government-owned.
The council recommended the move, pledged to form a supervisory committee to oversee the privatization of the clubs, and referred the matter to the Cabinet for consideration and approval, SPA reported.
Such a move has been a long time in the making, with consultancy Deloitte having previously been commissioned to conduct a feasibility study into the matter.
If the plan comes to fruition it has the potential to give the country’s top football league a boost, with more money available to invest in building new stadiums and increased coordination in negotiating broadcast rights, according to press reports.
The CEDA meeting was chaired by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second deputy premier, minister of defense and chairman of the council.
CEDA also directed the General Administration of Sport and other stakeholders to create a fund for sports development within three months.
The fund will provide loans and facilities for sports clubs, as well as establishing and funding incubators for sport amateurs, in a move expected to create more than 40,000 jobs.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Support for Palestinian refugees religious duty, says Riyadh

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace...

Condolences pour in from across world on death of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH World leaders joined the Saudi people in presenting condolences to the nation as Prince...

MiSK Global Forum to explore youth entrepreneurship, innovation

RIYADH MiSK Global Forum MGF 2016 an initiative to empower the Arab youth to become global...

OIC plans second meeting on Makkah attack

JEDDAH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an urgent meeting of the foreign...

GCC labor officials discuss uniform law for protection of disabled

RIYADH The preparatory meeting for the 33rd session of the ministers of labor and social affairs...

Shoura members commend study on Saudization

RIYADH Shoura Council members praised the royal endorsement of a study on the labor market...

German official hails Saudi efforts to stabilize region

JEDDAH BERLIN A delegation of the Saudi Shoura Council members headed by Khalid bin Abdullah Al...

Saudi Arabia mourns Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman led funeral prayers for Prince Turki bin...

Tourism creates 1.3 million jobs for Saudis

RIYADH Statistical and survey studies conducted by the Tourism Information and Research Center of...

No backing off on Umrah fee, says Saudi Ministry of Haj

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah have denied rumors published in the Pakistani media and...

GCC labor ministers’ talks to focus on foreign workers

RIYADH The GCC labor and social development ministers are meeting Sunday for talks of mutual...

Envoy leads Ethiopian Flag Day event

RIYADH The Ethiopian Embassy in the Saudi capital celebrated Flag Day recently to shore up...

King leads funeral prayer for Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman led funeral prayers for Prince Turki bin...

Spanish king postpones visit to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Spanish King Felipe VI has postponed his three day official visit to the Kingdom following...

Saudi clinics treat over 3,000 Syrians a week

AMMAN The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care for 3 081 cases of Syrian refugees at...

Team of US defense firms to visit Kingdom

RIYADH A US trade delegation with representatives of 16 defense companies and headed by Commerce...

Around Arab News

Support for Palestinian refugees religious duty, says Riyadh

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace...

Saudi Arabia looks to score with football club privatization

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has taken a step toward its goal to privatize the teams in its top football...

Arab News celebrates former two-time chief Almaeena

JEDDAH Former Arab News Editor in Chief Khaled Almaeena who served as the newspaper s top man...

Meet the Saudi teen behind the hijab… emoji!

JEDDAH A dedicated hijabi emoji is set to appear on smartphones for the first time and a 15 year...

BBC cancels Morocco debate on Islam and politics

RABAT The BBC has been forced to move a debate on Islam and politics from Morocco to another...

Yes, Donald Trump, this is Brexit

So it happened A bewildered Hillary Clinton conceded defeat with dignity and graciousness after...

More violence in Syria as 23 killed

BEIRUT At least 11 children were among 23 people killed Sunday in northern Syria as pro...

EU urges all sides to stand by Iran nuclear deal

BRUSSELS The EU on Monday urged all parties to the landmark Iran nuclear accord to stick to their...

Arab Spring cost region half a trillion dollars

The most recent report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia...

Silencing the call for prayer in Jerusalem

As I was growing up I was always reassured by the sound of the Muadhin making the call for prayer...

Make Europe great again

Since the end of WWII Europe has looked at the world through a transatlantic lens There have been...

Turkey’s transformation

Turkey is heading to a referendum on granting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan new powers as early...

No to divisive policies

This is with reference to the report Iraqi forces liberate ancient city of Nimrud Nov 14 It is...

All eyes on Trump

This is with reference to the report US role more important than ever under Trump UAE Nov 14...

Japan, S. Korea ink controversial deal

TOKYO South Korea and Japan reached a controversial deal Monday to share defense intelligence...

10 pro-Iranians dead in clashes with Nigerian police

KANO At least 10 people were killed and several injured Monday when police opened fire during...