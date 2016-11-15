  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Support for Palestinian refugees religious duty, says Riyadh

Saudi Arabia

Support for Palestinian refugees religious duty, says Riyadh

ARAB NEWS |

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman chairs the Cabinet session at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)

RIYADH: The Cabinet, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace, on Monday reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s continued support for Palestinian refugees out of the Kingdom’s belief that it is a religious and humanitarian duty.

The Cabinet reviewed a number of issues and the latest developments at regional and international levels, including Saudi Arabia’s affirmation at the UN of its continued support for Palestinian refugees and for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to achieve their humanitarian objectives.
The Cabinet reiterated that Saudi Arabia will continue to provide care to more than five million Palestinians; the Kingdom tops the list of main donors to their cause.
The Cabinet also discussed the speech delivered at the UN by the Kingdom’s representative on behalf of the Arab group on Article 50 on the report of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people, during which it expressed its deep concern about the escalation of violence, acts of provocation and aggression by Israeli occupation forces and terrorist settlers against Palestinians.
The Cabinet deplored Israel’s persistence in challenging UN resolutions, and reiterated that the Kingdom welcomes the French initiative calling for an international peace conference, according to the terms of reference of the peace process, particularly the Arab Peace Initiative.
The Cabinet also expressed appreciation for the measures taken by the first meeting of the Commission of Economic and Development Affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), established upon the directive by King Salman with the aim of enhancing joint Gulf action.
Acting Minister of Culture and Information Dr. Essam bin Saad bin Saeed said that the Cabinet fully supports the view of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second deputy premier, minister of defense and chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, that the GCC countries should unite to become a strong bloc. The Cabinet endorsed the views of the deputy crown prince, who said that the GCC has the opportunity to be the sixth biggest economy in the world if its members work properly in the coming years and take advantage of opportunities in this era of economic fluctuations.
The Cabinet commended the Council of Economic Development Affairs for having decided, during its meeting, to have the public treasury settle the debts owed to the private sector before the end of the current fiscal year.
The King briefed the Cabinet on the phone call he made to US President-elect Donald Trump upon winning the presidential election, during which he said that the Kingdom is looking forward to enhancing historical and strategic relations with the US and working together to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East and the world.
He also briefed the Cabinet about his talks with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, with whom he discussed bilateral cooperation and recent developments in the region.
Earlier, at the start of the meeting, the members of Cabinet presented condolences to King Salman and the royal family on the death of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz. The king thanked and expressed appreciation to the leaders, envoys, princes, scholars, senior officials and citizens who offered their condolences.
The Cabinet also condemned the attacks that targeted the French Embassy in Athens, the German Consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan and the bombing in the Hab area of Balochistan, Pakistan.
It approved an agreement between the Kingdom and Gabon doing away with double taxation on income and preventing tax evasion, agreements of cooperation between the Kingdom, and Mexico and Mozambique, and an agreement on the recruitment of domestic helpers from Bangladesh.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia looks to score with football club privatization

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has taken a step toward its goal to privatize the teams in its top football...

Condolences pour in from across world on death of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH World leaders joined the Saudi people in presenting condolences to the nation as Prince...

MiSK Global Forum to explore youth entrepreneurship, innovation

RIYADH MiSK Global Forum MGF 2016 an initiative to empower the Arab youth to become global...

OIC plans second meeting on Makkah attack

JEDDAH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an urgent meeting of the foreign...

GCC labor officials discuss uniform law for protection of disabled

RIYADH The preparatory meeting for the 33rd session of the ministers of labor and social affairs...

Shoura members commend study on Saudization

RIYADH Shoura Council members praised the royal endorsement of a study on the labor market...

German official hails Saudi efforts to stabilize region

JEDDAH BERLIN A delegation of the Saudi Shoura Council members headed by Khalid bin Abdullah Al...

Saudi Arabia mourns Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman led funeral prayers for Prince Turki bin...

Tourism creates 1.3 million jobs for Saudis

RIYADH Statistical and survey studies conducted by the Tourism Information and Research Center of...

No backing off on Umrah fee, says Saudi Ministry of Haj

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah have denied rumors published in the Pakistani media and...

GCC labor ministers’ talks to focus on foreign workers

RIYADH The GCC labor and social development ministers are meeting Sunday for talks of mutual...

Envoy leads Ethiopian Flag Day event

RIYADH The Ethiopian Embassy in the Saudi capital celebrated Flag Day recently to shore up...

King leads funeral prayer for Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman led funeral prayers for Prince Turki bin...

Spanish king postpones visit to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Spanish King Felipe VI has postponed his three day official visit to the Kingdom following...

Saudi clinics treat over 3,000 Syrians a week

AMMAN The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care for 3 081 cases of Syrian refugees at...

Team of US defense firms to visit Kingdom

RIYADH A US trade delegation with representatives of 16 defense companies and headed by Commerce...

Around Arab News

Support for Palestinian refugees religious duty, says Riyadh

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace...

Saudi Arabia looks to score with football club privatization

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has taken a step toward its goal to privatize the teams in its top football...

Arab News celebrates former two-time chief Almaeena

JEDDAH Former Arab News Editor in Chief Khaled Almaeena who served as the newspaper s top man...

Meet the Saudi teen behind the hijab… emoji!

JEDDAH A dedicated hijabi emoji is set to appear on smartphones for the first time and a 15 year...

BBC cancels Morocco debate on Islam and politics

RABAT The BBC has been forced to move a debate on Islam and politics from Morocco to another...

Yes, Donald Trump, this is Brexit

So it happened A bewildered Hillary Clinton conceded defeat with dignity and graciousness after...

More violence in Syria as 23 killed

BEIRUT At least 11 children were among 23 people killed Sunday in northern Syria as pro...

EU urges all sides to stand by Iran nuclear deal

BRUSSELS The EU on Monday urged all parties to the landmark Iran nuclear accord to stick to their...

Arab Spring cost region half a trillion dollars

The most recent report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia...

Silencing the call for prayer in Jerusalem

As I was growing up I was always reassured by the sound of the Muadhin making the call for prayer...

Make Europe great again

Since the end of WWII Europe has looked at the world through a transatlantic lens There have been...

Turkey’s transformation

Turkey is heading to a referendum on granting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan new powers as early...

No to divisive policies

This is with reference to the report Iraqi forces liberate ancient city of Nimrud Nov 14 It is...

All eyes on Trump

This is with reference to the report US role more important than ever under Trump UAE Nov 14...

Japan, S. Korea ink controversial deal

TOKYO South Korea and Japan reached a controversial deal Monday to share defense intelligence...

10 pro-Iranians dead in clashes with Nigerian police

KANO At least 10 people were killed and several injured Monday when police opened fire during...