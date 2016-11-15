Ireland seeks collaboration in software and financial services

RIYADH: A high-level Irish trade delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Charles Flanagan held talks with top Saudi officials on Sunday to discuss issues of common interest to both Ireland and Saudi Arabia.

At a press conference before a reception hosted by Ambassador Tony Cotter and his wife Marie at their official residence inside the Diplomatic Quarter on Sunday night, Flanagan said that the talks were fruitful and meaningful.

On behalf of his country and people, he also expressed condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Sultan over the passing of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz.

Flanagan’s delegation included Kevin Sherry, executive director of global business development at Enterprise Ireland, and heads and representatives of 17 Irish companies representing a cross section of internationally traded services including higher education, software, telecoms, financial services, life sciences, agricultural technology and consultancy services.

“I had a high-level engagement with Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid Al-Qassabi, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nizar Madani and Education Deputy Minister for Scholarship Affairs Nasser Al-Fawzan,” Flanagan told the press conference.

With Al-Qassabi, Flanagan discussed opportunities arising from the implementation of Vision 2030 for Ireland and Saudi Arabia that would result in stepped-up trade relations and is expected to redound to the benefit not only of the two countries, but also to their respective citizens as well.

Flanagan said that “Vision 2030 outlines a comprehensive and ambitious program to secure the future of Saudi Arabia. It aims to build a more resilient domestic economy that is less reliant on oil export revenue.”

“Vision 2030, with its focus on privatization and the creation of a new economic base, presents real opportunities for Irish businesses,” Flanagan said. He added that “in Ireland, we transitioned from an agrarian economy to a high-tech one, and I expect there are lessons to be gleaned here from our experience.”

Flanagan added that he and Al-Qassabi also discussed intensified collaboration in IT, software, financial services, aviation and agriculture, among others, adding that “relations in agriculture between the two countries were established over 40 years ago.” Ambassador Cotter said in an earlier interview with Arab News that bilateral trade between Ireland and Saudi Arabia had increased by 20 percent year-on-year for the last two years, and was in excess of SR6 billion in 2015.





Flanagan discussed with Madani issues of common interest such as developments in the region and expressed happiness that he was following in the footsteps of senior Irish political leaders who had earlier visited the Kingdom.

He was referring to Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny and other ministers who had earlier visited the Kingdom over the past two years, including Education Minister Ruairi Quinn, Agriculture Minister Simon Coveney and two visits by Trade Minister Richard Bruton.

With Al-Fawzan, he discussed educational issues, including the 2,700 Saudis who are studying in Ireland across a diverse and comprehensive range of third-level courses.

These students “are studying at the Royal College of Surgeons, Royal College of Physicians, Trinity College, University of Dublin, University College Cork, among others.”

Flanagan also expressed the hope that the number of students studying in Ireland will also increase over time. “The focus of my engagement was to build partnerships over a range of pursuits in higher education,” the Irish foreign and trade minister told the press conference.

Minister Flanagan concluded by commenting that today Saudi Arabia is one of Ireland’s most important trading partners in the Gulf region, and is designated as a priority market under Ireland’s strategy for trade, tourism and investment.

Irish companies will continue to seek out new opportunities for trade and investment in Saudi Arabia.