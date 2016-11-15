  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 51 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • KAPSARC adjudged the ‘smartest’ building in Mideast

Saudi Arabia

KAPSARC adjudged the ‘smartest’ building in Mideast

Mohammed Rasooldeen |

The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) in Riyadh. (AFP)

RIYADH: The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) was adjudged the “smartest” building in the Middle East during a special event held in Riyadh on Monday.
The KAPSARC modular complex, designed by Zaha Hadid, the famous Iraqi-born British architect who died in March this year, achieved the highest evaluation among all entries from Saudi Arabia, with impressive scores across all three smart building categories.
Built using the most advanced methods and technologies, KAPSARC achieved the first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for Homes Gold Certification outside of North America for the center’s residential facilities.
The evaluation criteria were developed as part of the Honeywell Smart Building Score, which was launched in March 2016.
The research evaluated 620 buildings across seven major Middle East cities: Abu Dhabi, Dammam/Dhahran, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait City and Riyadh.
A smart building is one that is connected, safe, energy efficient and, ultimately, helps improve the quality of life for its occupants and users.
KAPSARC was recognized as the smartest building in appreciation of its dedication and investment in smart building solutions and its best practice case as an example to be followed in Saudi Arabia and across the wider Middle East.
It was founded as a nonprofit global institution for independent research into the economics of energy, to contribute to societal well-being and prosperity.
From its base in one of the world’s most important energy-producing regions, KAPSARC develops economic frameworks to reduce the overall costs and environmental impact of energy supply, increase the value created from energy consumption and achieve effective alignment between energy policy objectives and outcomes.
It collaborates with leading international research centers, public policy organizations, and industrial and government institutions, freely sharing knowledge, insights and analytical frameworks.
KAPSARC studies topics of global importance — with a particular focus on the Middle East, China, India and East Africa — both in terms of the impact of policies on these countries’ societies and the spillover to interconnected global markets. The center draws upon the talent and expertise of an international group of researchers comprising more than 15 nationalities.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Bill Gates: Saudi youth key to realizing Vision 2030

JEDDAH Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates believes young people in Saudi Arabia...

Ireland seeks collaboration in software and financial services

RIYADH A high level Irish trade delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Charles...

Support for Palestinian refugees religious duty, says Riyadh

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace...

Saudi Arabia looks to score with football club privatization

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has taken a step toward its goal to privatize the teams in its top football...

Condolences pour in from across world on death of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH World leaders joined the Saudi people in presenting condolences to the nation as Prince...

MiSK Global Forum to explore youth entrepreneurship, innovation

RIYADH MiSK Global Forum MGF 2016 an initiative to empower the Arab youth to become global...

OIC plans second meeting on Makkah attack

JEDDAH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an urgent meeting of the foreign...

GCC labor officials discuss uniform law for protection of disabled

RIYADH The preparatory meeting for the 33rd session of the ministers of labor and social affairs...

Shoura members commend study on Saudization

RIYADH Shoura Council members praised the royal endorsement of a study on the labor market...

German official hails Saudi efforts to stabilize region

JEDDAH BERLIN A delegation of the Saudi Shoura Council members headed by Khalid bin Abdullah Al...

Saudi Arabia mourns Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman led funeral prayers for Prince Turki bin...

Tourism creates 1.3 million jobs for Saudis

RIYADH Statistical and survey studies conducted by the Tourism Information and Research Center of...

No backing off on Umrah fee, says Saudi Ministry of Haj

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah have denied rumors published in the Pakistani media and...

GCC labor ministers’ talks to focus on foreign workers

RIYADH The GCC labor and social development ministers are meeting Sunday for talks of mutual...

Envoy leads Ethiopian Flag Day event

RIYADH The Ethiopian Embassy in the Saudi capital celebrated Flag Day recently to shore up...

King leads funeral prayer for Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman led funeral prayers for Prince Turki bin...

Around Arab News

Bill Gates: Saudi youth key to realizing Vision 2030

JEDDAH Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates believes young people in Saudi Arabia...

KAPSARC adjudged the ‘smartest’ building in Mideast

RIYADH The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center KAPSARC was adjudged the smartest...

Ireland seeks collaboration in software and financial services

RIYADH A high level Irish trade delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Charles...

New chief of staff: Trump ready to lead

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump is prepared to lead America and the Republican controlled...

Can a Muslim-American save the Democratic Party?

WASHINGTON After a devastating loss of the White House and the two chambers of Congress US...

EU puts top Syrian officials under sanctions

BRUSSELS The European Union extended its sanctions on Syria on Monday banning the country s...

Support for Palestinian refugees religious duty, says Riyadh

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace...

Saudi Arabia looks to score with football club privatization

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has taken a step toward its goal to privatize the teams in its top football...

Arab News celebrates former two-time chief Almaeena

JEDDAH Former Arab News Editor in Chief Khaled Almaeena who served as the newspaper s top man...

Meet the Saudi teen behind the hijab… emoji!

JEDDAH A dedicated hijabi emoji is set to appear on smartphones for the first time and a 15 year...

BBC cancels Morocco debate on Islam and politics

RABAT The BBC has been forced to move a debate on Islam and politics from Morocco to another...

Yes, Donald Trump, this is Brexit

So it happened A bewildered Hillary Clinton conceded defeat with dignity and graciousness after...

More violence in Syria as 23 killed

BEIRUT At least 11 children were among 23 people killed Sunday in northern Syria as pro...

EU urges all sides to stand by Iran nuclear deal

BRUSSELS The EU on Monday urged all parties to the landmark Iran nuclear accord to stick to their...

Arab Spring cost region half a trillion dollars

The most recent report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia...

Silencing the call for prayer in Jerusalem

As I was growing up I was always reassured by the sound of the Muadhin making the call for prayer...