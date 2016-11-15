  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Presidential race calls for ‘rethink of news’

Media

Presidential race calls for ‘rethink of news’

Ben Flanagan | Arab News Staff |

A discussion on ‘The Next Media Revolution’ at the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils.

JEDDAH: Media outlets need to “rethink” how they cover the news in the wake of the divisive US election, a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel in Dubai heard this week.
A discussion on "The Next Media Revolution" at the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils discussed how the media’s “top-down” approach is no longer relevant in the social-media age.
Out of the 100 biggest newspapers in the US, 57 endorsed Hillary Clinton while only two backed Donald Trump, according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California.
But many media outlets were not listening to their audiences — with many members of the public instead turning to more extreme right-wing news sites, the WEF panel heard.
Dr. Claire Wardle, Director of Research at the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University, said that the election result shows that mainstream media should no longer act like the “gatekeepers” of the news.
“This election will cause a real rethinking of the news… I think it’s been too top-down and we haven’t been listening to audiences,” she told the panel in Dubai.
“Journalists, editors and news organizations have had this idea that ‘we know best and we will tell our readers what they need to know’. And actually social media now allows people to talk amongst themselves. And there was this perception that media were ignoring whole swathes of the US population that were angry and hurt and felt they were being ignored.”
Given this, many US media consumers turned to the likes of Fox News, the Breitbart News Network and “right-wing blogger sites”, Wardle said. 
 “Fewer people sit down at 7 o’ clock and watch a news bulletin. They’re spending more time in their bubbles, and that’s what I’m really really concerned about,” she added.
 Earlier in the discussion, Wardle warned that the current number of news organisations in the world “cannot be sustained”, bringing the danger that the media will become more centralized.
Fellow panel member Mona Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai’s Media Office, said that the revolution in the media means that everyone is now a journalist. “The reality is that [citizen journalists] are taking over… Anyone can video stream on Snapchat, or Twitter, or Facebook Live,” she said.
Noura Al Kaabi — UAE Minister of Federal National Council Affairs, Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi’s Media Zone Authority and twofour54 — agreed that there had been a “shift” in the media and how we consume it over the last ten years.
But she said the role of journalism will remain as a career. “I believe it is a very important job, journalism, and getting the news right,” she said.
Aaron H. Sherinian, Chief Communication and Marketing Officer of the United Nations Foundation, agreed that the mainstream media needed to listen to its audience more.
“There’s this idea that we have two ears, and one mouth, and we should be using it in proportion,” he told the panel.
“Maybe there’s a reminder for media… we’ve got to listen. And in America, people were not listening enough.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Media

Arab News celebrates former two-time chief Almaeena

JEDDAH Former Arab News Editor in Chief Khaled Almaeena who served as the newspaper s top man...

Pollsters no stars in US election forecasts

JEDDAH Much of the world woke up last Wednesday to the surprise that Donald Trump is to become...

Campaigners claim victory as Lego drops ‘Daily Mail’ adverts

COPENHAGEN The Danish toy company Lego said Saturday it won t advertise anymore in Britain s...

Meet the Saudi teen behind the hijab… emoji!

JEDDAH A dedicated hijabi emoji is set to appear on smartphones for the first time and a 15 year...

BBC cancels Morocco debate on Islam and politics

RABAT The BBC has been forced to move a debate on Islam and politics from Morocco to another...

Arab TV has balanced view on US poll — unless you’re watching in Egypt

JEDDAH Most US voters waited until today before voting in the polls but some Arab media outlets...

Vitriolic US campaign inspires viral videos

This US election has been noted for its especially bitter tone as fierce rivals Hillary Clinton...

Arab anime hero gives more animated view of Saudi culture

JEDDAH The desert plains of Saudi Arabia and the colorful all action anime pop culture of Japan...

A battle of copy and paste

Instagram efforts to copy and paste Snapchat s story feature was a clear indication that Facebook...

Vimpelcom ‘reinventing’ itself as Internet player

AMSTERDAM LONDON Vimpelcom is undertaking the telecom industry s most radical overhaul to date...

Uber takes its app down new road with redesign

SAN FRANCISCO Uber is taking its ride hailing app down a new road in an effort to make it smarter...

Arab News/YouGov poll hits the headlines

JEDDAH Scores of media outlets around the world have highlighted an Arab News YouGov poll on the...

Egyptian TV chief quits over controversial Iran selfie advert

JEDDAH The head of an Egypt based TV station has resigned amid a furor over a billboard advert...

Arab News launches beta version of new website

JEDDAH Arab News has launched a revamped version of its website as part of an ongoing...

How a tweet helped police to foil Jeddah stadium attack

JEDDAH Security sources told Arab News they foiled an attack on security guards at King Abdullah...

Fake news on bogus websites spreading like ‘a plague’

JEDDAH Websites peddling fake news are increasingly gaining traction online with more and more...

Around Arab News

Arab News celebrates former two-time chief Almaeena

JEDDAH Former Arab News Editor in Chief Khaled Almaeena who served as the newspaper s top man...

Bill Gates: Saudi youth key to realizing Vision 2030

JEDDAH Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates believes young people in Saudi Arabia...

Presidential race calls for ‘rethink of news’

JEDDAH Media outlets need to rethink how they cover the news in the wake of the divisive US...

Pollsters no stars in US election forecasts

JEDDAH Much of the world woke up last Wednesday to the surprise that Donald Trump is to become...

Campaigners claim victory as Lego drops ‘Daily Mail’ adverts

COPENHAGEN The Danish toy company Lego said Saturday it won t advertise anymore in Britain s...

Algerian premier to meet Saudi businessmen

RIYADH Algeria s Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal is slated to meet with Saudi businessmen in the...

Workshop highlights importance of high-impact R&D

RIYADH King Saud University KSU which is in the vanguard of academic excellence in the Kingdom...

KAPSARC adjudged the ‘smartest’ building in Mideast

RIYADH The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center KAPSARC was adjudged the smartest...

Ireland seeks collaboration in software and financial services

RIYADH A high level Irish trade delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Charles...

New chief of staff: Trump ready to lead

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump is prepared to lead America and the Republican controlled...

Can a Muslim-American save the Democratic Party?

WASHINGTON After a devastating loss of the White House and the two chambers of Congress US...

EU puts top Syrian officials under sanctions

BRUSSELS The European Union extended its sanctions on Syria on Monday banning the country s...

Support for Palestinian refugees religious duty, says Riyadh

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace...

Saudi Arabia looks to score with football club privatization

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has taken a step toward its goal to privatize the teams in its top football...

Meet the Saudi teen behind the hijab… emoji!

JEDDAH A dedicated hijabi emoji is set to appear on smartphones for the first time and a 15 year...

BBC cancels Morocco debate on Islam and politics

RABAT The BBC has been forced to move a debate on Islam and politics from Morocco to another...