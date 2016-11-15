  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 43 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi forces shoot down missile fired from Yemen

Saudi Arabia

Saudi forces shoot down missile fired from Yemen

Arab News |

This still image from a video shows a Saudi patrol vehicle along the southern border with Yemen in Najran region. (SPA video via Arab News)

JEDDAH: Saudi forces shot down a ballistic missile fired from Yemen toward the southern border region of Najran on Tuesday, the Arab coalition supporting the UN-recognized Yemeni government said.
Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted the missile at dawn over Najran before it could cause any damage, the coalition said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Coalition forces subsequently hit back at the missile launch site, SPA said. Saudi air defense forces are using Patriot missiles against rebel missile attacks.
Yemeni rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia's southern border regions with rocket and missile attacks since the Kingdom led a coalition of Arab states to restore the government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi in March 2015.
Hadi was forced into exile in Riyadh as Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels and loyalists of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh combined to seize large areas of Yemen.
More than 500 civilians in the kingdom have been killed by Houthi attacks along the border with Yemen since
March 2015.
In Yemen, more than 6,000 people have been killed since the conflict began, about half of them civilians, according to the United Nations.
Last month, the rebels launched one of their longest-range strikes against Saudi Arabia, firing a ballistic missile that was brought down near the holy city of Makkah, an attack that was roundly condemned by Saudi Arabia’s Gulf allies.
The rebels insisted that the missile had been fired at Jeddah, the Red Sea city in the sprawling Makkah region, not at the holy city itself. (With AFP)

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Bill Gates: Saudi youth key to realizing Vision 2030

JEDDAH Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates believes young people in Saudi Arabia...

Algerian premier to meet Saudi businessmen

RIYADH Algeria s Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal is slated to meet with Saudi businessmen in the...

Workshop highlights importance of high-impact R&D

RIYADH King Saud University KSU which is in the vanguard of academic excellence in the Kingdom...

KAPSARC adjudged the ‘smartest’ building in Mideast

RIYADH The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center KAPSARC was adjudged the smartest...

Ireland seeks collaboration in software and financial services

RIYADH A high level Irish trade delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Charles...

Support for Palestinian refugees religious duty, says Riyadh

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace...

Saudi Arabia looks to score with football club privatization

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has taken a step toward its goal to privatize the teams in its top football...

Condolences pour in from across world on death of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH World leaders joined the Saudi people in presenting condolences to the nation as Prince...

MiSK Global Forum to explore youth entrepreneurship, innovation

RIYADH MiSK Global Forum MGF 2016 an initiative to empower the Arab youth to become global...

OIC plans second meeting on Makkah attack

JEDDAH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an urgent meeting of the foreign...

GCC labor officials discuss uniform law for protection of disabled

RIYADH The preparatory meeting for the 33rd session of the ministers of labor and social affairs...

Shoura members commend study on Saudization

RIYADH Shoura Council members praised the royal endorsement of a study on the labor market...

German official hails Saudi efforts to stabilize region

JEDDAH BERLIN A delegation of the Saudi Shoura Council members headed by Khalid bin Abdullah Al...

Saudi Arabia mourns Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman led funeral prayers for Prince Turki bin...

Tourism creates 1.3 million jobs for Saudis

RIYADH Statistical and survey studies conducted by the Tourism Information and Research Center of...

No backing off on Umrah fee, says Saudi Ministry of Haj

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah have denied rumors published in the Pakistani media and...

Around Arab News

EU should decide between Turkey or its enemies, Turkey PM says

ANKARA The European Union should decide between Turkey or its enemies Turkish Prime Minister...

Saudi forces shoot down missile fired from Yemen

JEDDAH Saudi forces shot down a ballistic missile fired from Yemen toward the southern border...

Police raid 200 suspected Daesh sites in Germany

BERLIN German police on Tuesday carried out sweeping raids on mosques apartments and offices...

Arab News celebrates former two-time chief Almaeena

JEDDAH Former Arab News Editor in Chief Khaled Almaeena who served as the newspaper s top man...

Bill Gates: Saudi youth key to realizing Vision 2030

JEDDAH Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates believes young people in Saudi Arabia...

Presidential race calls for ‘rethink of news’

JEDDAH Media outlets need to rethink how they cover the news in the wake of the divisive US...

Pollsters no stars in US election forecasts

JEDDAH Much of the world woke up last Wednesday to the surprise that Donald Trump is to become...

Campaigners claim victory as Lego drops ‘Daily Mail’ adverts

COPENHAGEN The Danish toy company Lego said Saturday it won t advertise anymore in Britain s...

Algerian premier to meet Saudi businessmen

RIYADH Algeria s Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal is slated to meet with Saudi businessmen in the...

Workshop highlights importance of high-impact R&D

RIYADH King Saud University KSU which is in the vanguard of academic excellence in the Kingdom...

KAPSARC adjudged the ‘smartest’ building in Mideast

RIYADH The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center KAPSARC was adjudged the smartest...

Ireland seeks collaboration in software and financial services

RIYADH A high level Irish trade delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Charles...

New chief of staff: Trump ready to lead

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump is prepared to lead America and the Republican controlled...

Can a Muslim-American save the Democratic Party?

WASHINGTON After a devastating loss of the White House and the two chambers of Congress US...

EU puts top Syrian officials under sanctions

BRUSSELS The European Union extended its sanctions on Syria on Monday banning the country s...

Support for Palestinian refugees religious duty, says Riyadh

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace...