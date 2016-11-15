GFH to invest in AMA Group

GFH Capital, a subsidiary of Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group, has announced an investment in AMA Group for its growing operations in Bahrain and beyond.

The investment will be in the form of a Shariah-compliant convertible murabaha facility.

The AMA Group manages the largest network of educational institutions across Asia. The AMA Group also has various other business interests ranging from information technology, banking, real estate and agriculture.

AMA’s educational operations cover basic education from pre-schools to grade 12 to post-secondary training to collegiate and university programs and to postgraduate degrees, and it spans from Philippines to Hong Kong, Macau, Xiamen in China, Nigeria, Oman, Iraq, Jeddah and Bahrain.

The group operates an international university, an international school and a training institute in Bahrain.

The AMA University, claimed to be the largest private university in the country, was established in 2002 and offers undergraduate and graduate programs in finance and business administration, and computer science and mechatronics engineering.

The university boasts it has the distinction of being the first and only ABET accredited private university in Bahrain.

AMA International School, which started its operations in September 2004, is a major K-12 learning facility.

The school is the first in Bahrain to integrate robotics in the curriculum and recently started offering the IB diploma program with the approval of the IB World School.

Hisham Alrayes, MD, GFH Capital, commented: “We are delighted to announce the investment in AMA.”

“The group has built its reputation for excellence and the continued growth of its various businesses, particularly in the field of education, is a testament to its commitment to quality and the growth prospects for this investment.”

Amable R. Aguiluz V, special envoy of Philippine president to the GCC and founder-owner of AMA, commented: “We look forward to working together with GFH.”