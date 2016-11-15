Captivating optical illusions at Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall

OSN, the region’s leading pay-TV network, in partnership with National Geographic Channel, has delivered ‘Entertain Your Brain’ to the Red Sea Mall, Jeddah, to celebrate the popular series ‘Brain Games’ with captivating optical illusions.

Visitors to Red Sea Mall have the rare opportunity to explore the puzzling and fascinating world within their heads through optical illusions that will mystify minds. The teaser brings National Geographic Channel’s ‘Brain Games’ to life in a truly immersive way. The experience of a lifetime gives visitors the chance to levitate, explore an upside-down room, shrink to fit into a tiny chair or serve their heads up on a platter, from November 10-25, 2016.

Bandar AlSunbuly, General Manager of OSN in Saudi Arabia, said: “‘Entertain Your Brain’ is an immersive experience which causes people to challenge the norm, as what they see with their eyes contradicts what their brain believes is possible. The unique edutainment experiential event highlights our commitment to be closer to the community, as we help them to discover fascinating insights into the power of the human brain during an exploration of the popular ‘Brain Games’ show. We are confident this event will help highlight our growing commitment not only to deliver premium family content but also bring insightful and fun experiences across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

‘Entertain Your Brain’ is one of the many exhibitions hosted in Saudi Arabia by OSN and provides the opportunity to be part of a mysterious learning and entertainment experience.

Along with National Geographic Channel’s ‘Brain Games’ show on OSN, the mentally stimulating exhibition is available for visitors of Red Sea Mall, where the optical illusions will enrich imaginations and captivate minds.

The event, organized in collaboration with Red Sea Mall, gives visitors the opportunity to share their experiences on social media by using the hashtag #OSNNatGeoBrain. In addition to National Geographic Channel HD, Nat Geo Wild and Nat Geo People are also available on OSN.