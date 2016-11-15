  • Search form

Corporate News

Mobily continues free data for customers

Arab News |

Mobily continues to award its prepaid and data customers 10 times free data, where it will award them an additional 90 GB when recharging a 10 GB data card. 
Mobily previously announced that all current and new customers of data and prepaid lines will benefit from this offer and receive 100 GB when recharging 10 GB data for one month, which starts from the date of recharging and using the card.
This offer comes out of Mobily awareness of its subscriber’s needs and desire to provide attractive offers to satisfy them. Mobily is focused on providing innovative Internet services which enrich subscribers’ lives.
Subscribers and customers can easily get the recharge card from Mobily branches and authorized distributors around the Kingdom.

