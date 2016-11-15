Aura launches its fall/winter collections

The ultimate KSA destination in affordable home fashion, aura, is pleased to announce the launch of its fall/winter collection with brand new designs in addition to signature favorites brought to you with new colors and fabrics all possessing the well-established mark of aura comfort and quality. Dining, living, and bedroom areas all receive a makeover this season with collections that will set your imagination free.

This season’s colors mix tonal elements ranging from pale pink, lavender to deep plum colors as well as neutral tones beautifully contrasted with metallic accents for your living and sleeping space. Floor seats get a new splash of color too, ranging from striking and dramatic to soft and subtle and together with the introduction of a low walnut veneer dining table, provide a fun new dining solution for your guests.

Fresh look fabrics and patterns have been introduced to our ever popular floor seating ranges guaranteed to turn heads. Soft yellow, turquoise, beige and mauve are the colors of choice. Navy pieces mixed with dark wood have also been incorporated adding a touch of drama to your dining area with new design fabric and wooden chairs paired with an imposing wooden dining table. This season’s trend collection really lives up to its name by being as chic and daring as ever for the modern Saudi consumer. Plums and petroleum colors are mixed together as well as the introduction of our new peacock inspired fabrics giving the home a fresh and vibrant look. Subtle details on the piping of sofas, the luxurious texture of fabrics and metallic finishes complete the look.

The collections are currently on display and available to purchase in aura retail stores in Riyadh and Jeddah.