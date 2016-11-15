Raytheon’s MathAlive! exhibit returns to Alkhobar

MathAlive!, the Raytheon Company’s interactive math and science exhibit, will be rounding off its 2016 tour of Saudi Arabia with a return stop in Alkhobar. The exhibit opens at the Sultan bin Abdulaziz Science and Technology Center (Scitech) in partnership with King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) on Nov. 20.

Raytheon’s MathAlive! first travelled to the Kingdom in 2014 through a debut country appearance at Scitech, and its current tour comes in light of the company’s commemoration of its 50th anniversary in Saudi Arabia.

“We are excited about the return engagement of MathAlive! in Alkhobar, and Raytheon is pleased to once again partner with Scitech and KFUPM to help inspire a strong pipeline of STEM professionals in the Kingdom,” Kurt Amend, president, Raytheon International Inc. in Saudi Arabia, said.

“So far this year, the exhibit has been experienced by tens of thousands of highly aspiring Saudi youth, who are the innovators of tomorrow and so vitally important to the country’s knowledge economy in the framework of Vision 2030,” he added.

KFUPM is proud to partner with Raytheon for the second time to host the MathAlive! exhibit, which offers students an impactful and interactive education experience, Khaled bin Saleh Al-Sultan, rector at KFUPM, said.

Habib Ibrahim Abualhamayel, director general at Scitech, added that the center’s mission revolves around strengthening understanding of the core principles of STEM by presenting its topics in a modern and exciting way.

With its Alkhobar opening to the public on Nov. 20, the exhibit is scheduled to run at Scitech until Jan. 1, 2017.

MathAlive! began its 2016 tour in Jeddah back in May in partnership with the Fakieh Planetarium and then moved on to Riyadh where it was hosted by King Saud University in October, which witnessed the attendance of more than 11,000 children, families and visitors.