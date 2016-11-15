  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Senior Pakistan official says to visit India, hints at detente

World

Senior Pakistan official says to visit India, hints at detente

Reuters |

Pakistani protesters burn a poster bearing the image of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a demonstration in Multan on Monday. Pakistan’s top foreign policy official said on Tuesday he plans to visit India to “defuse the tension” between the nuclear armed neighbors. (AFP / SS MIRZA)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top foreign policy official said on Tuesday he plans to attend the Heart of Asia conference in India and suggested the visit could be used to “defuse the tension” between the nuclear armed neighbors.
Sartaj Aziz’s trip to India would be the first by a senior Pakistani official since gunmen raided an army base in Indian-controlled Kashmir and killed 19 soldiers in September, an attack New Delhi blamed on Pakistan-based militants.
The killing of Indian soldiers soured relations and led to a weeks of diplomatic quarrelling, with both Islamabad and New Delhi accusing opposing diplomats of spying and then expelling them.
“Its a good opportunity to defuse the tension,” Aziz, who is an adviser to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on foreign affairs, told the state-run PTV channel.
Artillery duels and skirmishing have recently intensified along the disputed frontier running through the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. Pakistan on Monday said seven of its soldiers were killed by Indian shelling.
Despite hinting at a possible detente, Aziz said there was no official meeting scheduled with Indian officials.
“Its early to say. Depends upon the situation,” he said.
The Heart of Asia conference focusing on Afghanistan is due to be held in the first week of December in the northwestern Indian city of Amritsar, close to the Pakistani border.
The conference will seek ways to help improve security and bring peace to Afghanistan, which has been mired in conflict since a US-led coalition toppled the hard-line Islamist Taliban government in 2001.
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have also been strained over the past year, with Kabul accusing Islamabad of harboring the leaders of Taliban and seeking to meddle in Afghan affairs. Pakistan denies the charge.
“Heart of Asia is for Afghanistan and Afghanistan is our priority,” said Aziz.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic)

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

India to use indelible ink to ensure people change cash only once

NEW DELHI Indian banks will use indelible ink to ensure that people only change old notes for new...

Report warns of Asia arms race if Trump withdraws US forces

WASHINGTON The US approach to Asia faces a major overhaul when Donald Trump takes office but what...

New Zealand evacuates quake-hit town, fears of Wellington building collapse

WELLINGTON New Zealand emergency services and defense personnel evacuated hundreds of tourists...

Police raid 200 suspected Daesh sites in Germany

BERLIN German police on Tuesday carried out sweeping raids on mosques apartments and offices...

New chief of staff: Trump ready to lead

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump is prepared to lead America and the Republican controlled...

Can a Muslim-American save the Democratic Party?

WASHINGTON After a devastating loss of the White House and the two chambers of Congress US...

EU urges all sides to stand by Iran nuclear deal

BRUSSELS The EU on Monday urged all parties to the landmark Iran nuclear accord to stick to their...

Japan, S. Korea ink controversial deal

TOKYO South Korea and Japan reached a controversial deal Monday to share defense intelligence...

10 pro-Iranians dead in clashes with Nigerian police

KANO At least 10 people were killed and several injured Monday when police opened fire during...

Duterte warns against Daesh threat

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Monday that Daesh militants driven out of...

Bulgarian PM resigns after party loses presidential vote

SOFIA Bulgaria s prime minister handed in his resignation to parliament Monday after results...

More than 1,000 stranded in Kiwi town after massive earthquake

SYDNEY New Zealand was planning to send in military helicopters and a navy ship to rescue about 1...

WikiLeaks’ founder faces rape probe

LONDON WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was questioned by prosecutors on Monday at the Ecuadoran...

Bangladesh boosts naval power through submarine deal with China

DHAKA Bangladesh took delivery on Monday of its first submarines bought from China as it seeks to...

Natural disasters push 26 million into poverty annually: World Bank

MARRAKESH Morocco Natural disasters drive at least 26 million people into poverty each year and...

China’s Xi reaffirms US relations in talk with Trump

BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the importance of relations with the United...

Around Arab News

Senior Pakistan official says to visit India, hints at detente

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s top foreign policy official said on Tuesday he plans to attend the Heart of...

Kenya sets fire to 5,000 illegal weapons in anti-crime campaign

NAIROBI Kenya destroyed some 5 250 illegal firearms by fire on Tuesday as part of efforts to...

Raytheon’s MathAlive! exhibit returns to Alkhobar

MathAlive the Raytheon Company s interactive math and science exhibit will be rounding off its...

Aura launches its fall/winter collections

The ultimate KSA destination in affordable home fashion aura is pleased to announce the launch of...

Mobily continues free data for customers

Mobily continues to award its prepaid and data customers 10 times free data where it will award...

Huawei optimizes data transfer with ‘phone clone’

Huawei introduces Phone Clone with its seamless One Touch experience that is available to...

Captivating optical illusions at Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall

OSN the region s leading pay TV network in partnership with National Geographic Channel has...

GFH to invest in AMA Group

GFH Capital a subsidiary of Bahrain based GFH Financial Group has announced an investment in AMA...

Emma Watson wows in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ trailer

LONDON Disney fans got a glimpse of the new Beauty and the Beast film on Monday with the studio...

Samuel Jackson joins Brie Larson’s directorial debut

LOS ANGELES Pulp Fiction star Samuel L Jackson is to join the cast of Oscar winning actress Brie...

Lindsay invites Trump to visit Syria and Turkey with her

LOS ANGELES Actress Lindsay Lohan whose activism for Syrian refugees in Turkey is well known has...

Berlin’s wild charms make it first choice for Syrian artists

BERLIN From sculptors to actors and filmmakers Berlin has become a magnet for Syrian artists...

Facebook’s WhatsApp adds secure video calling amid privacy concerns

SAN FRANCISCO United States One of the world s most popular means of communication Facebook s...

India to use indelible ink to ensure people change cash only once

NEW DELHI Indian banks will use indelible ink to ensure that people only change old notes for new...

Egyptians face medicine shortages as pound plunges

CAIRO Egypt Fatima was already struggling to find cancer drugs for her father when a devaluation...

Report warns of Asia arms race if Trump withdraws US forces

WASHINGTON The US approach to Asia faces a major overhaul when Donald Trump takes office but what...