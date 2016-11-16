  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Forum on child abuse opens in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia

Forum on child abuse opens in Riyadh

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif at the inauguration of the National Forum for the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation of Children via the Internet in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, on Tuesday inaugurated the National Forum for the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation of Children via the Internet in Riyadh.
The forum was organized by the General Directorate of Public Security in cooperation with several departments of the Ministry of Interior, and governmental and non-governmental agencies.
The forum witnessed regional and international participation, including 12 countries and 15 community-based organizations, international bodies, and national and regional associations to discuss the problem of sexual exploitation of children over the Internet, and how to protect them from abuse.
“Family, school and the mosque have a greater role to play in the lives of children to protect them from abuse,” was the consensus of the speakers, who addressed the delegates at the forum during the first day of the conference.
In his address during the first scientific session, Assistant Director of Public Security for Security Affairs Major General Jamaan bin Ahmad Al-Ghamdi told parents, teachers and imams to pay special care to the children by telling them of the dangers they could face from strangers.
He pointed out that the common weapons used by criminals to lure children include giving financial assistance, creating a sense of fear in the mind of the child, offering hands of love and friendship which the child has been denied at home, and gaining the trust of the child by being friendly.
He also told parents not to isolate the child from the other family members and leave them alone with the Internet. “Regular monitoring of the child is important for the parents to know what is happening around the child,” he noted.
Al-Ghamdi also related that proper religious guidance will help children. Religious and cultural environments make the child feel more secure and confident to fight against advances made by strangers.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Deputy Crown Prince calls for more GCC military cooperation

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired on Tuesday the 15th Joint GCC Defense...

500 women empowered to take part in Saudi development

JEDDAH The Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry JCCI signed an agreement with Nafisa Shams...

GCC ministers call for unified labor policies

RIYADH The Gulf Cooperation Council GCC ministers of labor and social development met on Tuesday...

Najran’s archaeological and historic sites ready for visitors

JEDDAH Najran a city in southwestern Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen is hosting a number...

Saudi forces shoot down missile fired from Yemen

JEDDAH Saudi forces shot down a ballistic missile fired from Yemen toward the southern border...

Bill Gates: Saudi youth key to realizing Vision 2030

JEDDAH Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates believes young people in Saudi Arabia...

Algerian premier to meet Saudi businessmen

RIYADH Algeria s Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal is slated to meet with Saudi businessmen in the...

Workshop highlights importance of high-impact R&D

RIYADH King Saud University KSU which is in the vanguard of academic excellence in the Kingdom...

KAPSARC adjudged the ‘smartest’ building in Mideast

RIYADH The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center KAPSARC was adjudged the smartest...

Ireland seeks collaboration in software and financial services

RIYADH A high level Irish trade delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Charles...

Support for Palestinian refugees religious duty, says Riyadh

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace...

Saudi Arabia looks to score with football club privatization

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has taken a step toward its goal to privatize the teams in its top football...

Condolences pour in from across world on death of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH World leaders joined the Saudi people in presenting condolences to the nation as Prince...

MiSK Global Forum to explore youth entrepreneurship, innovation

RIYADH MiSK Global Forum MGF 2016 an initiative to empower the Arab youth to become global...

OIC plans second meeting on Makkah attack

JEDDAH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an urgent meeting of the foreign...

GCC labor officials discuss uniform law for protection of disabled

RIYADH The preparatory meeting for the 33rd session of the ministers of labor and social affairs...

Around Arab News

Forum on child abuse opens in Riyadh

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior on Tuesday...

Deputy Crown Prince calls for more GCC military cooperation

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired on Tuesday the 15th Joint GCC Defense...

Saudi private sector ‘must adapt to new global competitive environment’

JEDDAH The low oil price environment is a blessing in many ways for Saudi Arabia which has...

Tadawul index drops 2.1% to 6,493 points in heavy trade

JEDDAH The Saudi stock market continued pulling back on Tuesday after big rallies earlier this...

500 women empowered to take part in Saudi development

JEDDAH The Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry JCCI signed an agreement with Nafisa Shams...

GCC ministers call for unified labor policies

RIYADH The Gulf Cooperation Council GCC ministers of labor and social development met on Tuesday...

Najran’s archaeological and historic sites ready for visitors

JEDDAH Najran a city in southwestern Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen is hosting a number...

France’s Hollande tells Trump to respect climate deal

MARRAKESH A week after climate change denier Donald Trump s election to the White House world...

Turkey says it is tired of two-faced EU attitude

ANKARA Turkey is fed up with the condescending attitude of the European Union in talks over its...

Yemen’s suspected cholera cases double to 4,000-plus: WHO

GENEVA Yemen is at risk of a significant cholera outbreak with the number of suspected cases...

Thailand joy at last, South Korea and Japan triumph

BANGKOK Thailand s national soccer team gave the country a lift by holding Asian champions...

Thiem beats Monfils for first win in London

LONDON Dominic Thiem showed more of his clutch tennis on Tuesday at the Barclays ATP World Tour...

Ron Dennis quits as McLaren chief

LONDON Ron Dennis confirmed on Tuesday he has quit as boss of Formula One outfit McLaren after 35...

Russia edges Romania in historic Chechnya friendly

MOSCOW An injury time goal by local hero Magomed Ozdoev gave 2018 World Cup hosts Russia a 1 0...

South Africa hammers Australia to clinch Test series

HOBART South Africa demolished Australia by an innings and 80 runs after yet another batting...

Rose and Stenson, Day and Fowler to unite at revamped PGA tourney

NEW YORK Rio Olympic champion Justin Rose and runner up Henrik Stenson will partner for next year...