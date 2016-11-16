  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 54 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Samsung’s $8bn ticket into red-hot auto infotainment race

Business & Economy

Samsung’s $8bn ticket into red-hot auto infotainment race

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

The acquisition puts the company in a strong position in the race to develop autonomous vehicles. (AP)

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics’ $8 billion acquisition of the US auto electronics company Harman will instantly transform the South Korean tech company into a major player in the highly competitive and rapidly growing market for auto infotainment, software and connected car technology.
Samsung announced that it would pay $112.00 per share in cash for the Stamford, Connecticut, company.
It’s Samsung’s largest acquisition by far and it will put the company in a strong position as the race to develop autonomous vehicles barrels forward.
Harman International Industries Inc. is already is a $7 billion-in-sales per year player in the automotive market.
It makes touch screens that control vehicle functions and infotainment systems, and it’s dominant in automotive sound systems with brands such as Harman Kardon, JBL, Infinity and Mark Levinson.
In recent years Harman has used acquisitions to move into over-the-Internet software updates and cyber security.
Harman complements Samsung’s work in electronic displays and computer processors and, because of its established reputation in the auto industry, gives Samsung a strong foothold there, said Sam Abuelsamid, senior analyst for Navigant Research.
Samsung plans to keep Harman as an independent subsidiary and retain its management team, the companies said.
That allows Samsung to enter the auto business with a different and well-established brand, avoiding any image problems because of the recent Samsung Galaxy Note 7 cell phone battery fires.
“They’re looking for other revenue streams not necessarily as dependent on consumer perceptions,” Abuelsamid said.
Sophisticated telematics systems will be in most new cars by 2020 to support over-the-Internet software updates and other functions, Abuelsamid said. Since Harman already supplies screens and software, Samsung can get in the door to sell computer chips, he said.
The deal also positions Samsung well as car computers take on more and more driving functions while en route to fully autonomous cars, Abuelsamid said.
Samsung last month bought artificial intelligence firm Viv Labs, founded by creators of Apple’s Siri.
It also recently bought a cloud service company, a mobile payments firm and a connected home startup.
“They’re putting together a lot of the pieces that they could integrate to supply some of these companies,” Abuelsamid said.
More than 30 million cars already are equipped with Harman components, and most of its sales for the year that ended Sept. 30 came from auto-related technologies.
“Upon closing, the transaction will immediately give Samsung a significant presence in the large and rapidly growing market for connected technologies, particularly automotive electronics, which has been a strategic priority for Samsung,” the company said.
Samsung is a late-comer to the market for connected cars.
In December 2015, the company made its ambitions for the self-driving car sector known by announcing that it will create a business division to focus on auto systems and components for autonomous driving.
Samsung follows other tech companies rushing into the automotive space.
LG, one of Samsung’s biggest competitors, already has aggressively entered the market, and that may have motivated Samsung to spend $8 billion to propel its entry into the sector, Abuelsamid said.
LG, through its LG Chem battery unit, supplies batteries for General Motors electric cars, and through that relationship, LG sold a lot of other components to GM for the Chevrolet Bolt electric car, he said.
Google has already developed autonomous cars and has been testing them for several years.
Google and Apple also are already working with global automakers to supply their auto systems, CarPlay and Android Auto, to integrate smartphones into automotive electronics.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Apple considering expansion into wearable glasses

NEW YORK Apple Inc is considering expanding into wearable glass headsets and has talked about the...

Nokia ‘outperforming Ericsson in telecoms equipment market’

BARCELONA HELSINKI Nokia said it was outperforming Ericsson in a weak telecoms equipment market...

Saudi private sector ‘must adapt to new global competitive environment’

JEDDAH The low oil price environment is a blessing in many ways for Saudi Arabia which has...

Tadawul index drops 2.1% to 6,493 points in heavy trade

JEDDAH The Saudi stock market continued pulling back on Tuesday after big rallies earlier this...

Ousted boss Mistry defends record at Tata Sons

MUMBAI Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry has defended his record at the company and said...

Uncertainty about Trump’s trade policy clouds euro zone outlook

BERLIN The euro zone economy grew steadily in the three months after Britain s shock vote in June...

ECB talking to London-based banks over EU access

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is talking to banks looking to move some operations from...

Hedge funds turn bearish on oil at record rate

LONDON Hedge funds turned bearish toward oil prices at the fastest rate on record in the first...

Raytheon’s MathAlive! exhibit returns to Alkhobar

MathAlive the Raytheon Company s interactive math and science exhibit will be rounding off its...

Aura launches its fall/winter collections

The ultimate KSA destination in affordable home fashion aura is pleased to announce the launch of...

Mobily continues free data for customers

Mobily continues to award its prepaid and data customers 10 times free data where it will award...

Huawei optimizes data transfer with ‘phone clone’

Huawei introduces Phone Clone with its seamless One Touch experience that is available to...

Captivating optical illusions at Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall

OSN the region s leading pay TV network in partnership with National Geographic Channel has...

GFH to invest in AMA Group

GFH Capital a subsidiary of Bahrain based GFH Financial Group has announced an investment in AMA...

Prince Turki bin Abdullah honors Mobily

King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz International Foundation For Humanitarian Work has honored Mobily...

Tawuniya receives Best Insurance Company Award

Arabian Business Magazine a weekly publication focusing on the business community honored the...

Around Arab News

Apple considering expansion into wearable glasses

NEW YORK Apple Inc is considering expanding into wearable glass headsets and has talked about the...

Nokia ‘outperforming Ericsson in telecoms equipment market’

BARCELONA HELSINKI Nokia said it was outperforming Ericsson in a weak telecoms equipment market...

Samsung’s $8bn ticket into red-hot auto infotainment race

SEOUL Samsung Electronics 8 billion acquisition of the US auto electronics company Harman will...

Forum on child abuse opens in Riyadh

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior on Tuesday...

Deputy Crown Prince calls for more GCC military cooperation

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired on Tuesday the 15th Joint GCC Defense...

Saudi private sector ‘must adapt to new global competitive environment’

JEDDAH The low oil price environment is a blessing in many ways for Saudi Arabia which has...

Tadawul index drops 2.1% to 6,493 points in heavy trade

JEDDAH The Saudi stock market continued pulling back on Tuesday after big rallies earlier this...

500 women empowered to take part in Saudi development

JEDDAH The Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry JCCI signed an agreement with Nafisa Shams...

GCC ministers call for unified labor policies

RIYADH The Gulf Cooperation Council GCC ministers of labor and social development met on Tuesday...

Najran’s archaeological and historic sites ready for visitors

JEDDAH Najran a city in southwestern Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen is hosting a number...

France’s Hollande tells Trump to respect climate deal

MARRAKESH A week after climate change denier Donald Trump s election to the White House world...

Turkey says it is tired of two-faced EU attitude

ANKARA Turkey is fed up with the condescending attitude of the European Union in talks over its...

Yemen’s suspected cholera cases double to 4,000-plus: WHO

GENEVA Yemen is at risk of a significant cholera outbreak with the number of suspected cases...

Thailand joy at last, South Korea and Japan triumph

BANGKOK Thailand s national soccer team gave the country a lift by holding Asian champions...

Thiem beats Monfils for first win in London

LONDON Dominic Thiem showed more of his clutch tennis on Tuesday at the Barclays ATP World Tour...

Ron Dennis quits as McLaren chief

LONDON Ron Dennis confirmed on Tuesday he has quit as boss of Formula One outfit McLaren after 35...