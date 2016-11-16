  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

MiSK Foundation, Siemens sign MoU

RASHID HASSAN |

Joe Kaeser

RIYADH: The MiSK Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the German engineering giant Siemens to help prepare young Saudis for modern technologies and entrepreneurship, it has been announced.
The move by the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (MiSK), organizer of this week’s two-day forum in Riyadh, is designed to help meet the requirements of the National Transformation Program (NTP-2020) and Saudi Vision 2030.
The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the MiSK Forum, and aims to create opportunities for the intellectual development of Saudis and prepare the next generation of business leaders and digital experts.
In a statement issued by the foundation after the signing of the MoU, the foundation expressed happiness over the cooperation agreement with Siemens, the largest engineering
company in Europe, which is headquartered in Berlin and Munich.
Speaking at a forum session on “Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Digital Age”, Joe Kaeser, CEO of Siemens, pointed out that the Kingdom has a very conducive environment to motivate and instill innovative and creative thinking in its youth.
Noting that the Kingdom is capable to scale new highs in many fields, he praised Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the Saudi economy.
Kaeser also praised the efforts of the Kingdom in encouraging Saudi youth, both male and female, to work and innovate and develop their abilities, which will help make a quantum leap in many large industries, especially the energy industry.
The Deputy Crown Prince met Kaeser on Monday ahead of the forum and discussed cooperation.

