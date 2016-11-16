  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 39 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Jakarta governor named suspect in blasphemy case

World

Jakarta governor named suspect in blasphemy case

Dessy Sagita | AFP |

Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as “Ahok wipes sweat from his head during a campaign event in Jakarta on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Jakarta’s Christian governor was formally named a suspect in a blasphemy investigation Wednesday, after allegations that he insulted Islam sparked a violent mass protest by Muslim hard-liners in the Indonesian capital.
Police said the allegations against Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who is also the first member of Indonesia’s ethnic Chinese minority to lead Jakarta, should go to trial and ordered him not to leave the country.
The case is being viewed as a test of religious tolerance in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, where a spike in attacks on minorities has eroded a reputation for pluralism, and analysts said the decision was a “setback.”
Religious groups had demanded that Purnama, known by his nickname Ahok and Jakarta’s first non-Muslim leader in half a century, be prosecuted for allegedly insulting the Qur’an while campaigning in elections for the governorship.
The governor — currently favorite to win the polls — had accused his opponents of using a Qur’anic verse, which suggests Muslims should not choose non-Muslims as leaders, in order to trick people into voting against him.
The blasphemy allegations sparked much anger among Muslims — both moderate and hard-line — and more than 100,000 protesters took to the streets in Jakarta on November 4 demanding that Purnama be prosecuted, with the demonstration later turning violent.
After a lengthy investigation that involved questioning scores of witnesses, national police chief detective Ari Dono told reporters: “Basuki Tjahaja Purnama has been named a suspect.”
National police chief Tito Karnavian conceded there were “sharply dissenting opinions” and the decision was not unanimous, but added investigators had eventually concluded the case should go to trial.
Naming someone a suspect is a formal step in the Indonesian legal system that means authorities believe they have enough preliminary evidence to consider filing charges.

'Huge setback'
Purnama, who could be jailed for up to five years if found guilty under Indonesia’s tough blasphemy laws, pledged not to pull out of the Jakarta election in February following the announcement.
“This is not the end, there will be a court process which we hope will be open,” he said, urging his supporters to back him in the vote.
A spokesman for President Joko Widodo, an ally of Purnama, urged all involved to respect the legal process.
Observers expressed surprise at the decision — police had been expected not to pursue the case as the evidence was viewed as weak — and said it could be a compromise to avoid further violence.
“This is a calculated move by the government and police,” Tobias Basuki, a political analyst from Jakarta-based think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
However he added the decision marked a “huge setback for Indonesia.”
The demonstration earlier this month, which was the biggest in recent years in Indonesia, was peaceful during the day but as night fell descended into chaos, with hard-liners torching police cars and hurling rocks in the heart of Jakarta.
Scores of police officers were injured and one man died in the clashes close to the presidential palace.
Purnama has apologized for his remarks made in September, saying he was criticizing his political rivals who were using the verse rather than the Qur’an itself.
However his election opponents — the son of an ex-president and a former cabinet minister — seized on the remarks and have faced accusations of whipping up popular anger as they seek to stop him winning a second term.
Widodo, who was forced to cancel a trip to Australia after the unrest, has accused “political actors” of fanning the violence.
Purnama won huge popularity with his no-nonsense style and determination to clean up Jakarta, a crowded, polluted metropolis of 10 million, but his once enormous poll lead has dwindled to a few percentage points since the blasphemy scandal broke.
The protests against Purnama have often taken on anti-Chinese overtones in a country where the minority regularly faces discrimination. In 1998, many ethnic Chinese Indonesians were killed in the rioting that preceded the fall of long-serving dictator Suharto.
dsa-sr/jah

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Russia ‘reset’ would make US complicit in Syria ‘butchery’: McCain

WASHINGTON A leading Republican voice on national security matters has declared as unacceptable...

Flights cancelled at US airport after shooting forces lockdown

OKLAHOMA CITY A Southwest Airlines employee was shot outside Oklahoma City s Will Rogers World...

Climate change fuels insurgency in Afghanistan

KABUL After two winters without snow Kabul residents are anxiously scouring the hills for the...

France’s Hollande tells Trump to respect climate deal

MARRAKESH A week after climate change denier Donald Trump s election to the White House world...

Yemen’s suspected cholera cases double to 4,000-plus: WHO

GENEVA Yemen is at risk of a significant cholera outbreak with the number of suspected cases...

Giuliani emerges as favorite for Trump’s secretary of state

WASHINGTON Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has emerged as the favorite to serve as secretary...

NATO seeks talks with Russia, after Trump-Putin call

BRUSSELS NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday the military alliance wanted...

Myanmar violence toll jumps to 86

YANGON As many as 69 members of what Myanmar s government has described as a Rohingya Muslim...

Sri Lanka probes military links to Jaffna killings

COLOMBO Sri Lanka is investigating whether the army was involved in a recent wave of violence in...

Hate crimes against Muslims up by 67% in 2015, says FBI

ATLANTA Reported hate crimes against Muslims rose in 2015 to their highest number since the...

Kenya sets fire to 5,000 illegal weapons in anti-crime campaign

NAIROBI Kenya destroyed some 5 250 illegal firearms by fire on Tuesday as part of efforts to...

Senior Pakistan official says to visit India, hints at detente

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s top foreign policy official said on Tuesday he plans to attend the Heart of...

India to use indelible ink to ensure people change cash only once

NEW DELHI Indian banks will use indelible ink to ensure that people only change old notes for new...

Report warns of Asia arms race if Trump withdraws US forces

WASHINGTON The US approach to Asia faces a major overhaul when Donald Trump takes office but what...

New Zealand evacuates quake-hit town, fears of Wellington building collapse

WELLINGTON New Zealand emergency services and defense personnel evacuated hundreds of tourists...

Police raid 200 suspected Daesh sites in Germany

BERLIN German police on Tuesday carried out sweeping raids on mosques apartments and offices...

Around Arab News

Jakarta governor named suspect in blasphemy case

JAKARTA Indonesia Jakarta s Christian governor was formally named a suspect in a blasphemy...

Israel's bid to turn down mosque prayer blocked

JERUSALEM A government backed Israeli bill to limit the volume of calls to prayer at mosques has...

Swimmers complete 7-hour crawl across shrinking Dead Sea

EIN GEDI Israel A multinational group of swimmers swam seven hours through the salty soupy waters...

Red Sea ‘megacity’ an example for Saudi reforms: CEO

RIYADH As Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its oil dependent economy the chief of a Red Sea...

Russia ‘reset’ would make US complicit in Syria ‘butchery’: McCain

WASHINGTON A leading Republican voice on national security matters has declared as unacceptable...

Flights cancelled at US airport after shooting forces lockdown

OKLAHOMA CITY A Southwest Airlines employee was shot outside Oklahoma City s Will Rogers World...

Youth in focus as global thinkers meet in Riyadh

RIYADH The MiSK Global Forum opened here on Tuesday with the aim of creating opportunities for...

Hadi govt says Kerry proposal rewards Houthi terror

DUBAI Yemeni Foreign Minister Abdel Malek Al Mekhlafi said on Tuesday his government was not...

Climate change fuels insurgency in Afghanistan

KABUL After two winters without snow Kabul residents are anxiously scouring the hills for the...

Kingdom renews commitment to green cause

MARRAKECH Saudi Arabia has reiterated its commitment to work toward mitigating the effect of...

MiSK Foundation, Siemens sign MoU

RIYADH The MiSK Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with the German...

Muhammad Yunus: Microcredit has big role

RIYADH Nobel Peace Prize winner Professor Muhammad Yunus advised youths not to run after jobs...

Apple considering expansion into wearable glasses

NEW YORK Apple Inc is considering expanding into wearable glass headsets and has talked about the...

Nokia ‘outperforming Ericsson in telecoms equipment market’

BARCELONA HELSINKI Nokia said it was outperforming Ericsson in a weak telecoms equipment market...

Samsung’s $8bn ticket into red-hot auto infotainment race

SEOUL Samsung Electronics 8 billion acquisition of the US auto electronics company Harman will...

France, OIC flay Israeli bill to legalize settler homes

JEDDAH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC strongly condemned a bill by the Israeli...