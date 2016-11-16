  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Google teaches machines to become more fluent translators

Science & Technology

Google teaches machines to become more fluent translators

MICHAEL LIEDTKE | AP |

Google's PhotoScan app for iPhones and Android phones will use the phone's camera to capture an old photo in four sections and stitch them together, much like a panorama shot. Google is also promising that its widely used translation service is now even more fluent, thanks to an advance that’s enabling its computers to interpret complete sentences. (AP Photo/Nick Jesdanun)

SAN FRANCISCO: Google is promising that its widely used translation service is now even more fluent, thanks to an advance that’s enabling its computers to interpret complete sentences.
That may sound simple, but it took years of engineering to pull off. Until now, Google’s technology analyzed phrases in pieces and then cobbled together a sometimes stilted translation.
Now that Google’s machines can interpret entire sentences, the translations of extended passages of text should read and sound much more like a native speaker of the language. The technology, dubbed “neural machine translation,” is similar to what Google has been using for the past few years to identify people and objects in pictures stored in its Photos service.
Google described its neural machine tool as the biggest leap for its translation service in a decade.
Forrester Research analyst Mike Gualtieri also believes Google’s new method is a significant breakthrough, although he said he expects it to make some potentially embarrassing mistakes in its early stages, much like the Photos service misidentified some things when it first rolled out.
“I doubt it will be translating like the computers on ‘Star Trek’ quite yet,” Gualtieri said.
Starting Tuesday, the technology is being be used to translate phrases to and from English and eight other languages — French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Turkish.
Those languages cover about one-third of all the translation requests that Google gets. It says that on average it translates about 140 billion words per day for the more than 500 million people who use the service.
Google, part of Alphabet Inc., eventually hopes to apply the neural machine technology on all 103 languages in its translation service.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Science & Technology

Facebook’s WhatsApp adds secure video calling amid privacy concerns

SAN FRANCISCO United States One of the world s most popular means of communication Facebook s...

Impact of social media influencers on food, fashion and beauty

Seven out of 10 UAE residents aged 18 40 are happy to take advice online before making a purchase...

VR vs AR: The battle for tech’s love

It seems only a month ago virtual reality or VR had the tech world in its pocket positioning...

2016 on track for hottest year on record

MARRAKECH Morocco The UN weather agency says 2016 is set to break the record for the hottest year...

Double tectonic shifts may have teamed in New Zealand quake — experts

SYDNEY Australia The powerful earthquake that struck New Zealand was unusual in that a big event...

Skygazers gawp at extra bright ‘supermoon’

JAKARTA Indonesia Skygazers took to high rise buildings observatories and beaches Monday to get a...

Tech industry leaders see dark days ahead with Trump win

LISBON Portugal Voicing profane outbursts and outlandish calls for California to secede tech...

Vast Moroccan solar power plant is hard act for Africa to follow

OUARZAZATE Morocco On the edge of the Sahara desert Morocco is building one of the world s...

Drilling may have caused deadly 1933 California quake, says study

LOS ANGELES New research suggests oil drilling decades ago may have triggered earthquakes in the...

Apple revamps computer line with new MacBook Pro, adds touch screen keys

CUPERTINO CALIFORNIA Apple Inc unveiled a revamped MacBook Pro on Thursday adding a fingerprint...

Cyber attacks disrupt PayPal, Twitter, other sites

NEW YORK Cyber attacks targeting a little known Internet infrastructure company Dyn disrupted...

Facebook’s VR App to be launched ‘soon’

Facebook bought Oculus VR in 2014 for a whopping 2 billion As per latest news Facebook s VR App...

Make your IDs more secure

Use two factor authentication where possible Use a sentence or a string of random words as a...

Tips to copy-paste images between iPhone and Mac

Universal clipboard is known as the ability to copy items on one Apple device and paste them on...

Using music options on iPhone made easy

If you re using the new Music app on iOS 10 the following tips by Gadgets 360 would be helpful...

Getting bored of social media?

I had never thought that a day would come when people particularly youngsters mostly referred to...

Around Arab News

Google teaches machines to become more fluent translators

SAN FRANCISCO Google is promising that its widely used translation service is now even more...

Suicide bomber kills six in Afghan capital

KABUL Afghanistan A suicide bomber on foot struck a government vehicle in Kabul Wednesday killing...

Jakarta governor named suspect in blasphemy case

JAKARTA Indonesia Jakarta s Christian governor was formally named a suspect in a blasphemy...

Israel's bid to turn down mosque prayer blocked

JERUSALEM A government backed Israeli bill to limit the volume of calls to prayer at mosques has...

Swimmers complete 7-hour crawl across shrinking Dead Sea

EIN GEDI Israel A multinational group of swimmers swam seven hours through the salty soupy waters...

Red Sea ‘megacity’ an example for Saudi reforms: CEO

RIYADH As Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its oil dependent economy the chief of a Red Sea...

Russia ‘reset’ would make US complicit in Syria ‘butchery’: McCain

WASHINGTON A leading Republican voice on national security matters has declared as unacceptable...

Flights cancelled at US airport after shooting forces lockdown

OKLAHOMA CITY A Southwest Airlines employee was shot outside Oklahoma City s Will Rogers World...

Youth in focus as global thinkers meet in Riyadh

RIYADH The MiSK Global Forum opened here on Tuesday with the aim of creating opportunities for...

Hadi govt says Kerry proposal rewards Houthi terror

DUBAI Yemeni Foreign Minister Abdel Malek Al Mekhlafi said on Tuesday his government was not...

Climate change fuels insurgency in Afghanistan

KABUL After two winters without snow Kabul residents are anxiously scouring the hills for the...

Kingdom renews commitment to green cause

MARRAKECH Saudi Arabia has reiterated its commitment to work toward mitigating the effect of...

MiSK Foundation, Siemens sign MoU

RIYADH The MiSK Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with the German...

Muhammad Yunus: Microcredit has big role

RIYADH Nobel Peace Prize winner Professor Muhammad Yunus advised youths not to run after jobs...

Apple considering expansion into wearable glasses

NEW YORK Apple Inc is considering expanding into wearable glass headsets and has talked about the...

Nokia ‘outperforming Ericsson in telecoms equipment market’

BARCELONA HELSINKI Nokia said it was outperforming Ericsson in a weak telecoms equipment market...