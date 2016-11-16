  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Russia doping clean-up complete — sports chief

Sports

Russia doping clean-up complete — sports chief

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

DOHA: Russia’s top Olympic official said his country has cleaned up its sports doping problem and should be allowed to return to all international competitions.
Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov told the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly on Wednesday that Russia had introduced a range of strict new rules to combat the use of drugs in sport after evidence of state-sponsored doping saw Russia’s track-and-field Olympics team and entire Paralympics squad banned from the Rio Games.
Although Moscow has denied any state-run doping programs, Zhukov said the overhaul included legislation to jail coaches who force athletes to cheat as well as prison terms for any sports officials involved in doping.
Anti-doping legislation was passed by parliament earlier this month and adopted by the Senate on Wednesday, according to Russian media reports, but still requires President Vladimir Putin’s signature.
However Zhukov said dozens of offenders had already been punished and weeded out of a system which he said was now fully independent and in full compliance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
“Our steps and actions are systemic and consistent and being implemented today at all levels,” Zhukov told the assembly.
“We’re doing all our best to provide full co-ordination and co-operation with all international sport anti-doping agencies and commissions.”
Russia’s doping laboratory is currently suspended after the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was declared non-compliant with tests now being conducted by independent foreign testers working for WADA.
But Zhukov said he had some reservations about the WADA testing procedures and said the system would work more effectively if RUSADA was cleared to resume testing because WADA was unable to do enough tests on its own.
“There are very serious critical gaps in the foreign system of foreign doping control artificially created for Russia and these gaps prevent the effective and full scale doping fight,” he said.
“It is very important to restore RUSADA as soon as possible. And we are ready to do that in close co-operation with WADA and the IOC.
“We must restore the atmosphere of trust and transparency,“
Zhukov’s plea for Russia to be reinstated came after WADA President Craig Reedie called on the IOC to introduce tougher new sanctions against countries shown to have engaged in state-sponsored doping.
WADA wanted the IOC to ban all Russian competitors from the Rio Olympics but the IOC rejected their request, saying it was unfair to punish athletes who had not cheated.
The second part of a bombshell WADA report covering doping across Russian sport is expected to be released next month and Reedie said it was criticall Russia fell into line.
“It’s pretty clear clean sport is at a pivotal moment,” Reedie said.
“Personally, I am very keen now that we move forward. It is crucial, in my view, that we make RUSADA compliant. We cannot have one of the most powerful countries in the world non-compliant.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

WADA apologizes for timing of Qatar lab suspension

DOHA WADA head Craig Reedie apologized Wednesday to Olympics officials furious at the timing of...

Princess Reema sees sport fund at more than $600 million

RIYADH Saudi Arabia plans to develop its sports sector with a fund worth more than 600 million...

Thailand joy at last, South Korea and Japan triumph

BANGKOK Thailand s national soccer team gave the country a lift by holding Asian champions...

Thiem beats Monfils for first win in London

LONDON Dominic Thiem showed more of his clutch tennis on Tuesday at the Barclays ATP World Tour...

Ron Dennis quits as McLaren chief

LONDON Ron Dennis confirmed on Tuesday he has quit as boss of Formula One outfit McLaren after 35...

Russia edges Romania in historic Chechnya friendly

MOSCOW An injury time goal by local hero Magomed Ozdoev gave 2018 World Cup hosts Russia a 1 0...

South Africa hammers Australia to clinch Test series

HOBART South Africa demolished Australia by an innings and 80 runs after yet another batting...

Rose and Stenson, Day and Fowler to unite at revamped PGA tourney

NEW YORK Rio Olympic champion Justin Rose and runner up Henrik Stenson will partner for next year...

Rejuvenated Spieth fired up for Australian Open

SYDNEY Former world No 1 Jordan Spieth says he feels rejuvenated entering his first event in...

Host Rolling Hills Golf Club Ladies League wins invitational event

DHAHRAN The ladies golf team from Dirab Golf and Country Club captained by Roberta Hobbs traveled...

Manning throws 3 TDs as Giants beat Bengals

EAST RUTHERFORD New Jersey Eli Manning threw his third touchdown pass of the game on a fourth...

Makarov, Quinn inducted to Hall of Fame

TORONTO Sergei Makarov arguably the greatest Russian forward of his generation who helped blaze a...

Paul, Griffin help Clippers rout Nets 127-95

LOS ANGELES Even as their leads expand to 30 and sometimes 40 points the Los Angeles Clippers...

WADA suspends Doha test lab

MONTREAL The World Anti Doping Agency WADA has suspended the main Qatar drug testing analysis...

Saudi Arabia looks to score with football club privatization

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has taken a step toward its goal to privatize the teams in its top football...

Kei Nishikori takes down US Open tormentor Wawrinka

LONDON Kei Nishikori avenged his painful US Open loss to Stan Wawrinka as the Japanese star...

Around Arab News

WADA apologizes for timing of Qatar lab suspension

DOHA WADA head Craig Reedie apologized Wednesday to Olympics officials furious at the timing of...

Russia doping clean-up complete — sports chief

DOHA Russia s top Olympic official said his country has cleaned up its sports doping problem and...

Princess Reema sees sport fund at more than $600 million

RIYADH Saudi Arabia plans to develop its sports sector with a fund worth more than 600 million...

Russia in new blow to ICC as court urges nations ‘Don’t go’

THE HAGUE Netherlands Russia dealt the International Criminal Court ICC a new blow Wednesday as...

Dutch MP questioned Moroccans’ ‘right to exist’: court

SCHIPHOL Netherlands Dutch anti Islam MP Geert Wilders insulted Moroccans by questioning their...

Bob Dylan too busy to accept Nobel prize

STOCKHOLM Sweden Music icon Bob Dylan will not attend the Nobel ceremony in December to accept...

More than 50 dead in heavy Yemen fighting

ADEN Yemen Heavy fighting between government forces and rebels in north and west Yemen has left...

Saudi Arabia seeking reciprocity on visa fees: minister

RIYADH Saudi Arabia s commerce minister said Wednesday that the kingdom is seeking reciprocal...

Oxford Dictionaries name ‘post-truth’ word of the year

LONDON The Oxford Dictionaries chose post truth as their word of the year on Wednesday saying its...

After UN panel's vote slamming Assad regime, air strikes kill 20 in Aleppo

BEIRUT UNITED NATIONS Air strikes hit near a children s hospital and a school in rebel held...

Six Flags aiming to open first Saudi theme park by 2021

RIYADH Six Flags Entertainment Corp s expansion into Saudi Arabia will probably include three...

Google teaches machines to become more fluent translators

SAN FRANCISCO Google is promising that its widely used translation service is now even more...

Suicide bomber kills six in Afghan capital

KABUL Afghanistan A suicide bomber on foot struck a government vehicle in Kabul Wednesday killing...

Jakarta governor named suspect in blasphemy case

JAKARTA Indonesia Jakarta s Christian governor was formally named a suspect in a blasphemy...

Israel's bid to turn down mosque prayer blocked

JERUSALEM A government backed Israeli bill to limit the volume of calls to prayer at mosques has...

Swimmers complete 7-hour crawl across shrinking Dead Sea

EIN GEDI Israel A multinational group of swimmers swam seven hours through the salty soupy waters...