Last updated: 32 sec ago

  Hellebuyck stops 27 shots in Jets' 4-0 drubbing of Blackhawks

Sports

Hellebuyck stops 27 shots in Jets’ 4-0 drubbing of Blackhawks

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

GOAMOUTH SCRAMBLE: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien (33) helps Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) make a save during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at MTS Centre on Tuesday. (USA TODAY Sports)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba: Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season, rookie Patrik Laine scored his NHL-leading 12th goal and the Winnipeg Jets beat the division-leading Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Tuesday night.
Rookie defenseman Josh Morrissey scored his first career goal, while forwards Chris Thorburn and Nic Petan got their first scores of the season for the second-place Jets.
Nikolaj Ehlers had two assists, helping Winnipeg stretch its points streak to five games.
Chicago goalie Corey Crawford was replaced by Scott Darling after letting in four goals on 22 shots. Darling made two saves.
It was the first of five games between the Central Division foes this season.
Leafs 6 Predators 2: In Toronto, James van Riemsdyk scored three goals and Tyler Bozak had four assists, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Tuesday night.
Van Riemsdyk added an assist and Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists. Leo Komarov and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto improve to 6-2-0 at home.
James Neal and Viktor Arvidsson scored for the Predators, who had their three-game winning streak halted.
Frederik Andersen made 32 saves for Toronto, and Marek Mazanec stopped 26-of-32 shots for Nashville.
The Leafs jumped ahead 2-0 on goals by Marner and van Riemsdyk. Marner fought off a check behind the net by Ryan Ellis, curled out from the corner and put a wrist shot past a screened Mazanec 1:04 in.
Hurricanes 1 Sharks 0: In Raleigh, N.C., Joakim Nordstrom scored with 9:12 left, Cam Ward made 22 saves in his first shutout in over a year and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the San Jose Sharks 1-0 on Tuesday night.
Ward got the 24th shutout of his career and first since he blanked Colorado on Oct. 21, 2015, while improving to 6-1 in his career against the Sharks.
That helped the Hurricanes win their second straight to escape last place in the Metropolitan Division, in the process snapping the defending Western Conference champions’ three-game winning streak.
Aaron Dell stopped 32 shots in his third career game and his second start for the Sharks, who managed just two shots on goal in the second period before coming on strong in the third.
Ducks 4 Oilers 1: In Anaheim, Calif., John Gibson made 33 saves, Cam Fowler and Ryan Kesler had goals and the Anaheim Ducks gave the Edmonton Oilers their fourth straight loss, 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Nick Ritchie and Antoine Vermette also scored for Anaheim, and Corey Perry had two assists to take the team lead with 15 points.
Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton and Cam Talbot made 23 saves.
Edmonton controlled play throughout much of the second period, outshooting Anaheim 18-9, but it was forced to climb out of a 3-0 hole after the Ducks capitalized on special teams chances to score twice in the second.

