Oprah in hot water over Trump tweet

LOS ANGELES: When President-elect Donald Trump met with President Obama at the White House last week, media mogul Oprah Winfrey appeared to try looking on the bright side. That did not go over so well with fans, and she is now admitting her “mistake.”

On Thursday, as anti-Trump protests which started right after the Tuesday election continued around the country, Winfrey tweeted, “Everybody take a deep breath! #HopeLives!” next to a picture of the Obama and Trump in what was their first-ever meeting.

Fans and other celebs reacted negatively to Winfrey’s post, tweeting their disapproval.

“I’m stumped honestly. Want to assume she means something deep,” wrote Shaun King, a New York Daily News columnist and Black Lives Matter activist.

Some others got a bit nasty in voicing their displeasure.

On Sunday night, Winfrey took time out on Facebook Live to explain.

When asked a question concerning Trump, Winfrey said, “I cannot say it, I’m already in trouble for a tweet.”

She said that she viewed Obama’s meeting Trump like the “Thrilla in Manila,” a famous fight between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, and that she actually got heart palpitations in anticipation.

“I was expecting tension, awkwardness and strain. So, when I saw them sitting together, and I actually took a picture of the screen that said ‘President-elect Trump honored to meet Obama,’” she said. “And President Obama was being so gracious, and I heard Donald Trump say, ‘He’s a good man.’ I heard Donald Trump say, ‘I’m going to be seeking his counsel.’ I literally went ... I can breathe now.”