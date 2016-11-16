Katy Perry presents music label with Hollywood star

LOS ANGELES: She was forced to cancel a commitment due to a family emergency days after Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

But Katy Perry returned to the spotlight on Tuesday to help her music label Capitol Records receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Roar singer looked like she meant business as she flashed a peace sign as she stood by the shiny star.

“Walking into Capitol, I still get a lot of excitement and it means a lot to me every time I walk through those doors and see all the pictures and all the history and know all the studios ... and all the music that’s been made,” Perry said.

She later posed with two Capitol Records execs as they all held up an award that read: “Capitol Records. Celebrating 75 years of recorded music from 1942 to 2017.”

The pop star was all smiles at the event despite canceling plans last week.

Katy was due to perform at the event held in Shenzhen in China, but took to Weibo to let her Chinese fans know she wasn’t able to attend due to a crisis at home.

In a post on her official account on the Chinese app, she wrote: “Regretfully, I must cancel my appearance on the Alibaba Double 11 due to a family emergency.

“I am very sorry to disappoint my fans and look forward to seeing you in China soon (sic).”

The event’s organizer Alibaba said in a statement: “Alibaba and all of her fans in China are naturally very disappointed.