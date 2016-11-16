  • Search form

Offbeat

Majed El Mohandes, Elissa set to dazzle Dubai today

ARAB NEWS

Elissa

DUBAI: Saudi-Iraqi singer, Majed El Mohandes and popular Lebanese singer, Elissa will be back in Dubai Thursday to mesmerize fans with their magical voices at the JW Marriott Marquis.
The musical show will feature leading artists and musicians from the Arab world performing their best songs.
The artists are set to infuse a magnificent entertainment atmosphere that will give residents and visitors from around the world an opportunity to capture the spirit of Arabic music.
Not just fans, but the singers are also excited for the grand event. Elissa tweeted: “Cannot wait to see all of u in beautiful #dubai”.
Elissa has sold more than 30 million albums, and in 2005, 2006, and 2010 received the World Music Award for Best Selling Middle Eastern
Artist. El Mohandes’ success in the Arab world has earned him the titles of “the Engineer of the Arabic song” and “Voice of Diamond” respectively.

