Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, China to boost strategic relations

Fouzia Khan |

A delegation from the Chinese Consulate headed by the Chinese Commercial Consul Lee Chiang visited the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is a major partner in the Gulf and Middle East for China, and China is keen to raise economic ties and strategic relations between the two countries.
A delegation from the Chinese Consulate visited the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce (JCCI) for the promotion of International Trade, headed by the Chinese Commercial Consul Lee Chiang on Monday.
The delegates met with the acting Secretary-General Hassan bin Ibrahim Dahlan where they discussed aspects of the partnership, the development of investments, and economic and trade relations between the two countries at all levels.
China is willing to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, and synergize the One Belt, One Road Initiative with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, said Lee.
Lee explained that there are a number of investment opportunities and aspects of joint cooperation. He expressed his country’s desire to establish a number of joint projects to strengthen the bonds of economic relations and be part of the efforts in confronting the economic challenges facing the region.
Chiang said China is looking forward to working with Saudi Arabia and boosting coordination in international and regional affairs, and wants to meet the aspirations of the leaderships and peoples of both countries, especially in light of the economic recovery experienced by the Kingdom and China.
He said China is one of the economic players in the international market; major Chinese companies and businesses are seeking cooperation with their counterparts in the Kingdom, especially in the areas of petrochemicals, natural gas, electricity generation, water desalination, transportation, telecommunications, and electronics.
He praised the qualitative leap made by Saudi-Chinese relations, as China ranked as first partner in trade and economic exchanges with Saudi Arabia in the Arab world.
He also pointed out that China’s economic and industrial momentum is diverse in the Asian market, and the Kingdom with its natural, industrial and economic resources is a leading partner for China.
Dahlan said Saudi-Chinese economic relations, and joint projects between the two countries are results of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
He said the visit and meetings of officials in the private sector from both the countries, and the holding of exhibitions and exchanges of economic delegations, are important and necessary for development and mutual cooperation. Saudi and Chinese cooperation is fostered by the leadership of the two countries who are looking forward to increasing trade exchange.
He confirmed the readiness of the JCCI in the consolidation of commercial and industrial cooperation relations among Saudi business owners and their Chinese counterparts, and to provide everything that would expand the circle of this cooperation, and introduce investment opportunities available in the Kingdom, in general, and Jeddah in particular, and promote and attract local and international investors. The Kingdom has enormous available trade and investment opportunities in various regions of the Kingdom.

