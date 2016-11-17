  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Algeria seeks more partnership projects with Riyadh

Saudi Arabia

Algeria seeks more partnership projects with Riyadh

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal is flanked by Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qassabi, right, and President of the Council of Saudi Chambers Hamdan Al-Samreen at his meeting with the Saudi businessmen in Riyadh on Wednesday.

RIYADH: Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal, who met Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman in the morning, on Wednesday called for enhanced bilateral trade during a meeting with Saudi businessmen in Riyadh.

The visiting premier handed two messages from President Abdelaziz Bouteflika of Algeria to King Salman during his audience with the king.
The king held a session of official talks with Sellal, during which they reviewed bilateral relations, ways of enhancing them in various fields and the latest regional and international events.
On Tuesday, the premier held talks with Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qassabi, Deputy Foreign Minister Nizar Al-Madani, and Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al-Haqabani.
The Saudi-Algerian businessmen’s meeting, which was hosted by President of the Council of Saudi Chambers Hamdan Al-Samreen, was also attended by Al-Qassabi.
During the businessmen’s meeting, the premier said that Saudi and Algerian businessmen should work together for the establishment of development projects that serve the economies of both countries, and support the existing friendship between the two leaderships and the peoples.
The premier also commended the excellent relationships between the Kingdom and Algeria, which are witnessing continuous developments, and hoped that his current visit would boost trade and investment in various sectors.
Sellal also told Saudi entrepreneurs that Algeria is a dynamic market of 40 million consumers, coupled with modern infrastructure which is an attractive destination for foreign investors.
Al-Samreen praised Saudi-Algerian relations, especially in the economic and trade sectors, and stressed the eagerness of Saudi businessmen to develop and expand these ties continuously by pumping in new investments, and opening new horizons for bilateral trade and joint investments.
Explaining the progress of bilateral trade relations, Al-Samreen said that the volume of trade has been increased to $573 million from $95 million in 2006.
He said that there is no direct maritime route for shipping of goods between the two countries. Therefore, he called for the relaunch of the Saudi Company for Algerian Maritime Transport, and the establishment of a Saudi Algerian bank to finance intra-investment projects.
Algerian Minister of Industry and Mining Abdulsalam Bushawarib expressed his country’s desire to create more partnership projects with Saudi Arabia, which will boost economic ties between the two countries. He said the Algerian government has put in place a series of measures and reforms to improve the economic system, including the new investment law that contains a number of guarantees and incentives provided for under the constitution, and the freedom to resort to international arbitration.
He pointed out that during the period from 2002 to 2016, a total of 16 new investment projects have been registered within the framework of the Saudi-Algerian partnership in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, cement, electricity and tourism, among others.
President of the Algerian Business Leaders Forum Ali Haddad noted that cooperation and coordination between the two countries have come a long way, particularly on the economic front, due to a solid base of close relations between Saudi Arabia and Algeria. He expressed interest in seeking partnerships in several sectors, and highlighted Algeria’s distinguished position as a gateway to Europe and Africa, in addition to its dynamic market. He encouraged both sides to overcome obstacles that hinder bilateral trade and provide a convenient environment to increase trade and investments.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Crown prince calls for public awareness of child abuse

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior called for a...

Saudi Arabia, China to boost strategic relations

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is a major partner in the Gulf and Middle East for China and China is keen to...

MiSK Global Forum gives inspiring vision of the future

RIYADH Inspiring achievements by both man and machine were the highlight of the second day of the...

Saudi Arabia seeking reciprocity on visa fees: minister

RIYADH Saudi Arabia s commerce minister said Wednesday that the kingdom is seeking reciprocal...

Positive power of Saudi youth highlighted

RIYADH The MiSK Global Forum opened here on Tuesday with the aim of creating opportunities for...

Youth in focus as global thinkers meet in Riyadh

RIYADH The MiSK Global Forum opened here on Tuesday with the aim of creating opportunities for...

Kingdom renews commitment to green cause

MARRAKECH Saudi Arabia has reiterated its commitment to work toward mitigating the effect of...

MiSK Foundation, Siemens sign MoU

RIYADH The MiSK Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with the German...

Muhammad Yunus: Microcredit has big role

RIYADH Nobel Peace Prize winner Professor Muhammad Yunus advised youths not to run after jobs...

Forum on child abuse opens in Riyadh

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior on Tuesday...

Deputy Crown Prince calls for more GCC military cooperation

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired on Tuesday the 15th Joint GCC Defense...

500 women empowered to take part in Saudi development

JEDDAH The Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry JCCI signed an agreement with Nafisa Shams...

GCC ministers call for unified labor policies

RIYADH The Gulf Cooperation Council GCC ministers of labor and social development met on Tuesday...

Najran’s archaeological and historic sites ready for visitors

JEDDAH Najran a city in southwestern Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen is hosting a number...

Saudi forces shoot down missile fired from Yemen

JEDDAH Saudi forces shot down a ballistic missile fired from Yemen toward the southern border...

Bill Gates: Saudi youth key to realizing Vision 2030

JEDDAH Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates believes young people in Saudi Arabia...

Around Arab News

Crown prince calls for public awareness of child abuse

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior called for a...

Algeria seeks more partnership projects with Riyadh

RIYADH Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal who met Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

Saudi Arabia, China to boost strategic relations

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is a major partner in the Gulf and Middle East for China and China is keen to...

Tadawul rebounds as 95% of shares climb

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index rebounded 2 4 percent to 6 648 points Wednesday 55...

IEA: Oil demand won’t peak before 2040, despite Paris deal

LONDON The International Energy Agency expects global oil consumption to peak no sooner than 2040...

Institutional investors ‘becoming more prominent in Saudi market’

JEDDAH Al Rajhi Capital a major investment firm has published a strategy report titled Best of...

Man City owner buys The National newspaper

ABU DHABI The government of Abu Dhabi has sold its English language daily The National to a media...

Dollar direction ‘to dictate Asian equities outlook’

HONG KONG The direction of the dollar which has surged since the US presidential election will...

Investors at Jeddah trade finance summit call for more liberalization

JEDDAH An overview of how small and medium sized enterprises SMEs have become pivotal to...

King Abdullah Economic City an example for Saudi reforms, says CEO

RIYADH As Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its oil dependent economy the chief of a Red Sea...

GCC move boosts private sector job prospects for Saudis

JEDDAH GCC labor and social development ministers have approved a plan to set up a Gulf team to...

MiSK Global Forum gives inspiring vision of the future

RIYADH Inspiring achievements by both man and machine were the highlight of the second day of the...

Iran deal hangs in balance after US sanctions vote

WASHINGTON With 63 days left in office for US President Barack Obama his biggest diplomatic...

Rebranding ourselves as ‘Arabs’ in the Trump era

It is time for the Arab World and Arab people to rebrand themselves in the era of newly elected...

Iraqi militia threatens ISIS supply route to Syria

BAGHDAD BASHIQA Iraqi militias said on Wednesday they had driven ISIS terrorists from an air base...

20 troops dead in Benghazi fighting

BENGHAZI At least 20 members of the Libyan National Army LNA have been killed and 40 injured in...