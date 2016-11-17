  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Partnerships, initiatives on the table

Saudi Arabia

Partnerships, initiatives on the table

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr. |

Jean-Lou Chameau, 3rd left, president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, talks at a session on the importance of education on Wednesday.

RIYADH: The MiSK Global Forum ended here on Wednesday night in an upbeat mood with the participants animatedly talking about their impressions of the two-day event at the Four Seasons Hotel.
“Three initiatives were drawn up as a result of the well-attended gathering,” said Shaima Hamidaddin, MiSK Foundation business development manager.
Hamidaddin, who is also the MiSK Global Forum project manager, said these initiatives included the MiSK Academy, MiSK Tech Innovation and MiSK Booster.
She said that the MiSK Academy aims to equip the youth with the proper skills so that they help in the realization of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan, which aims to make the Kingdom’s economy less dependent on oil.
She added that MiSK Tech Innovation aims to inspire the youth to innovate in the technology field in areas “like tech data, cyber security, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, programming, among others.”
She said that in this connection, young women in the Kingdom and in the region were being encouraged to join the tech field which has characterized contemporary times.
Regarding MiSK Booster, she said that “we have a fund of SR200 million intended for investment in Saudi and startups in other countries and we’re incubating these and accelerating them to become commercial business ventures.”
She expressed optimism regarding the results of the MiSK Global Forum, which was established by the MiSK Foundation created by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The MiSK Foundation and Cisco Systems signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aiming to prepare young leaders possessing technical and pioneering skills appropriate to future trends and the needs of the labor market.
Moreover, the MiSK Foundation signed a MoU with the US Audacity Company to establish the first training center for the company in Riyadh under the name “Audacity Connect”.
The State Minister for Youth Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Shamma bint Sohail Al-Mazroui also announced her ministry’s plans to sign a partnership agreement with MiSK Foundation. Speaking at the MiSK Global Forum, the UAE official appreciated the leading role undertaken by the foundation through its initiatives concerned with youth and its support for innovative tools.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

KACST to work with Europe in research and innovation

RIYADH The King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology KACST is dedicated to creating a...

MoH finds alarming ignorance of breast cancer facts

JEDDAH A new investigation by the Health Ministry has revealed a severe drop in the number of...

MiSK speakers back youth empowerment drive

RIYADH The MiSK Global Forum received valuable support as global leaders from the fields of...

Discovery seeks opportunities in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Discovery Networks International is keen on developing local partnerships in Saudi Arabia...

Crown prince calls for public awareness of child abuse

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior called for a...

Algeria seeks more partnership projects with Riyadh

RIYADH Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal who met Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

Saudi Arabia, China to boost strategic relations

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is a major partner in the Gulf and Middle East for China and China is keen to...

MiSK Global Forum gives inspiring vision of the future

RIYADH Inspiring achievements by both man and machine were the highlight of the second day of the...

Saudi Arabia seeking reciprocity on visa fees: minister

RIYADH Saudi Arabia s commerce minister said Wednesday that the kingdom is seeking reciprocal...

Positive power of Saudi youth highlighted

RIYADH The MiSK Global Forum opened here on Tuesday with the aim of creating opportunities for...

Youth in focus as global thinkers meet in Riyadh

RIYADH The MiSK Global Forum opened here on Tuesday with the aim of creating opportunities for...

Kingdom renews commitment to green cause

MARRAKECH Saudi Arabia has reiterated its commitment to work toward mitigating the effect of...

MiSK Foundation, Siemens sign MoU

RIYADH The MiSK Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with the German...

Muhammad Yunus: Microcredit has big role

RIYADH Nobel Peace Prize winner Professor Muhammad Yunus advised youths not to run after jobs...

Forum on child abuse opens in Riyadh

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior on Tuesday...

Deputy Crown Prince calls for more GCC military cooperation

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired on Tuesday the 15th Joint GCC Defense...

Around Arab News

KACST to work with Europe in research and innovation

RIYADH The King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology KACST is dedicated to creating a...

MoH finds alarming ignorance of breast cancer facts

JEDDAH A new investigation by the Health Ministry has revealed a severe drop in the number of...

MiSK speakers back youth empowerment drive

RIYADH The MiSK Global Forum received valuable support as global leaders from the fields of...

Discovery seeks opportunities in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Discovery Networks International is keen on developing local partnerships in Saudi Arabia...

Partnerships, initiatives on the table

RIYADH The MiSK Global Forum ended here on Wednesday night in an upbeat mood with the...

Crown prince calls for public awareness of child abuse

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior called for a...

Algeria seeks more partnership projects with Riyadh

RIYADH Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal who met Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

Saudi Arabia, China to boost strategic relations

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is a major partner in the Gulf and Middle East for China and China is keen to...

Tadawul rebounds as 95% of shares climb

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index rebounded 2 4 percent to 6 648 points Wednesday 55...

IEA: Oil demand won’t peak before 2040, despite Paris deal

LONDON The International Energy Agency expects global oil consumption to peak no sooner than 2040...

Institutional investors ‘becoming more prominent in Saudi market’

JEDDAH Al Rajhi Capital a major investment firm has published a strategy report titled Best of...

Man City owner buys The National newspaper

ABU DHABI The government of Abu Dhabi has sold its English language daily The National to a media...

Dollar direction ‘to dictate Asian equities outlook’

HONG KONG The direction of the dollar which has surged since the US presidential election will...

Investors at Jeddah trade finance summit call for more liberalization

JEDDAH An overview of how small and medium sized enterprises SMEs have become pivotal to...

King Abdullah Economic City an example for Saudi reforms, says CEO

RIYADH As Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its oil dependent economy the chief of a Red Sea...

GCC move boosts private sector job prospects for Saudis

JEDDAH GCC labor and social development ministers have approved a plan to set up a Gulf team to...