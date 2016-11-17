Partnerships, initiatives on the table

RIYADH: The MiSK Global Forum ended here on Wednesday night in an upbeat mood with the participants animatedly talking about their impressions of the two-day event at the Four Seasons Hotel.

“Three initiatives were drawn up as a result of the well-attended gathering,” said Shaima Hamidaddin, MiSK Foundation business development manager.

Hamidaddin, who is also the MiSK Global Forum project manager, said these initiatives included the MiSK Academy, MiSK Tech Innovation and MiSK Booster.

She said that the MiSK Academy aims to equip the youth with the proper skills so that they help in the realization of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan, which aims to make the Kingdom’s economy less dependent on oil.

She added that MiSK Tech Innovation aims to inspire the youth to innovate in the technology field in areas “like tech data, cyber security, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, programming, among others.”

She said that in this connection, young women in the Kingdom and in the region were being encouraged to join the tech field which has characterized contemporary times.

Regarding MiSK Booster, she said that “we have a fund of SR200 million intended for investment in Saudi and startups in other countries and we’re incubating these and accelerating them to become commercial business ventures.”

She expressed optimism regarding the results of the MiSK Global Forum, which was established by the MiSK Foundation created by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The MiSK Foundation and Cisco Systems signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aiming to prepare young leaders possessing technical and pioneering skills appropriate to future trends and the needs of the labor market.

Moreover, the MiSK Foundation signed a MoU with the US Audacity Company to establish the first training center for the company in Riyadh under the name “Audacity Connect”.

The State Minister for Youth Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Shamma bint Sohail Al-Mazroui also announced her ministry’s plans to sign a partnership agreement with MiSK Foundation. Speaking at the MiSK Global Forum, the UAE official appreciated the leading role undertaken by the foundation through its initiatives concerned with youth and its support for innovative tools.