Discovery seeks opportunities in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Discovery Networks International is keen on developing local partnerships in Saudi Arabia, in a move that could help drive economic change, its president told Arab News.

Discovery has been in the Gulf region for eighteen years, with its channels mostly on pay-TV networks.

J.B. Perrette, president of Discovery Networks International, said on the sidelines of the MiSK Forum in Riyadh that the company is looking for further exposure in the region.

“Our company is different than other media companies. We are obviously in the business of entertainment but we are a purpose-driven company,” Perrette said.

He pointed out that the Middle East has a massive youth population and that that Discovery would like to find more opportunities to expand in the region.

“We would like to find more opportunities in the Gulf region specifically with Saudi Arabia due its large youthful population, which will enable to invest further in Saudi Arabia,” Perrette said.

He said that Discovery has been in business for 30 years, with its output based on the principal of both igniting and satisfying the curiosity of the audience.

“We evolved to 220 markets and we now have 10 channels,” Perrette said.

The president said Discovery would love to find ways to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan, and help drive the necessary changes in the economy and society.

“When you try to drive cultural change, it is very hard to do and part of the Vision 2030 is reeducating and retraining people to think about the industries, the opportunities and entrepreneurship in a different way,” he said.