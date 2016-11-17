  • Search form

  • MoH finds alarming ignorance of breast cancer facts

Saudi Arabia

MoH finds alarming ignorance of breast cancer facts

AISHA FAREED |

JEDDAH: A new investigation by the Health Ministry has revealed a severe drop in the number of women who go for a breast cancer test, despite this being the most common cancer among women in the Kingdom.
A source at the ministry said that the number of women who underwent breast cancer tests didn’t exceed 20.7 percent, in comparison with 68.7 percent who didn’t. Some 10.6 percent had their mammograms.
He explained that mammogram uses an X-ray to screen for breast cancer or any suspicious change in the tissues, and is different from all other tests.
Breast cancer consultant Dr. Heba Al-Azimi said that the decline in the number of Saudi women undergoing early detection exams for breast cancer is mostly due to the lack of awareness among women with regard to the importance of this exam.
She explained that awareness campaigns executed in unpractical ways and during seasonal times only, were clearly inefficient, calling upon relevant parties to plan more efficient health programs to combat breast cancer.
She said that the Health Ministry’s statistics indicate that 2,700 breast cancer cases were detected in 2015, which comprises 19.9 percent of all other types of cancers.
This cancer is concentrated among women who are under 52 years old, unlike in Western countries where this disease often affects women over 65 years of age.
Jeddah-based Dr. Samia Al-Amoudi is a breast cancer survivor who wrote a book telling how she had successfully battled the disease. She is CEO of the Center of Excellence at the Al-Amoudi Center of King Abdul Aziz University.
Speaking to Arab News, she said: “Women tend to ignore the test because some still believe it is a death sentence, and others think that they would rather die of cancer than lose their breast.”
“Women become worried about their husbands’ reaction and think all cases end in mastectomy (total removal of breast), while some of them prefer not to know or discover the disease in an attempt to protect their daughters, as they think cancer is hereditary and people might not propose to their daughters, although hereditary forms of breast cancer constitute only 5 to 10 percent of overall breast cancer cases.”
Al-Amoudi stressed the fact that women need to be empowered with knowledge and need to know that early detection can save their lives and save their breasts from removal. They also might not need chemotherapy if diagnosed early.
“Women must know that there is a huge advancement in treatment today and even if they had a mastectomy, there is the option of plastic surgery,” she added.
Young women, according to Al-Amoudi, do not undergo mammograms, as the risk of cancer is higher among women at the age of 40 and above.
However, they are advised to do monthly breast self-examinations from the age of 20.
Al-Amoudi concluded with a message to women: “You must have a strong faith and discuss your rights and options with your doctor and do not delay doing mammogram if you are 40 and above, and if you have a family history of breast cancer, you might need to do it earlier and more frequently.”

