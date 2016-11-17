  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 min 52 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Vietnam PM backs off from US-led TPP, emphasizes independent foreign policy

World

Vietnam PM backs off from US-led TPP, emphasizes independent foreign policy

Ho Binh Minh | Reuters |

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. (REUTERS file photo)

HANOI: Vietnam will shelve ratification of a US-led Pacific trade accord due to political changes ahead in the United States, but wants to maintain good relations with Washington as much as it does all other countries, its prime minister said on Thursday.
Vietnam’s legislature was almost certain to ratify the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreed last year but had deferred it until after the US presidential election won by Republican Donald Trump, whose protectionist agenda on the campaign trail has unnerved Asian economies.
The TPP, the signature economic policy of President Barack Obama’s Asia-Pacific rebalance, looks increasingly uncertain with a Republican Congress and an incoming president who had called the agreement a “disaster.”
The TPP would be a big boon for Vietnam’s exports and manufacturing economy, which is receiving record foreign investment due to its numerous trade accords, cheap labor and relative stability.
“The United States has announced it suspends the submission of TPP to the parliament so there are not sufficient conditions for Vietnam to submit its proposal for ratification,” Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the National Assembly.
Post-US election responses by the Asian countries on the TPP varied, from suggestions by Malaysia that it would focus efforts on wrapping up a multi-nation trade pact led by China, and Japan trying to stick with the TPP and push ratification.
According to TPP’s statutes, it can only be adopted if the United States is part of it, given its economy represents about two thirds of the combined GDP of the original 12 members.
The TPP was a major factor in the rapid strengthening of ties between former war enemies Vietnam and the United States. The relationship has gained momentum over the past two years, coinciding with fissures between Hanoi and neighbor Beijing over troubles in the disputed South China Sea.
But that has complicated the balancing act that Vietnam’s Communist Party has for years carefully managed as it seeks to expand its economy and build alliances while not becoming too dependent on one country for security, trade or investment.
Phuc said that with or without the TPP, Vietnam was committed to further opening up its economy to the world. Earlier on Thursday he raised his forecast of Vietnam’s annual export growth this year to 8 percent.
“We already have signed 12 free trade agreements, so joining the TPP is good, but without joining TPP we will still continue to further the economic integration under programs we have joined,” he said.
His comments echoed those last week by the country’s trade minister, who said the textiles, seafood and footwear sectors would still stay competitive on global markets without the TPP.
Phuc said relations with the US administration would remain strong, but he emphasized how Vietnam was committed to sticking by its longstanding foreign policy.
“The party, the state are implementing a policy aimed at diversification and multilateral ties, considering all countries as friends,” he said.
“We are ready to cooperate with the United States for co-development on the principle of respecting independence, territorial sovereignty, causing no harms to each other. In that spirit, I believe the Vietnam-US ties will be better in the coming time.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

French PM says ‘possible’ far-right Le Pen could win in 2017

BERLIN Germany French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Thursday that far right leader Marine...

Bangladesh court orders Zia’s arrest over ‘fake birthday’

DHAKA Bangladesh A Bangladesh court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for the country s...

Trump says US Electoral College a 'genius'; Clinton urges supporters to never give up

WASHINGTON After losing the popular vote President elect Donald Trump has decided that the...

Philippines’ Duterte mulls leaving international court

MANILA Philippines Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday he might follow Russia s...

Iran deal hangs in balance after US sanctions vote

WASHINGTON With 63 days left in office for US President Barack Obama his biggest diplomatic...

500 migrants reach Italy

CATANIA Italy Almost 500 migrants arrived at the port of Catania on Wednesday after being rescued...

Hundreds of Rohingya flee Myanmar amid army crackdown

DHAKA SITTWE Myanmar Hundreds of Rohingya Muslims are fleeing a military crackdown in western...

Pakistan displays military might in drill near India border

KHAIRPUR TAMIWALI Pakistan Pakistan put its military might on display Wednesday with the country...

Sartaj Aziz to attend Delhi conference

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s top foreign affairs official has said he plans to visit India next month for...

Trump denies transition in disarray

NEW YORK Donald Trump denied Wednesday that his White House transition is in disarray amid...

President-elect avoids press, heads out for dinner with family

NEW YORK President elect Donald Trump emerged from his New York skyscraper Tuesday night for the...

Russia in new blow to ICC as court urges nations ‘Don’t go’

THE HAGUE Netherlands Russia dealt the International Criminal Court ICC a new blow Wednesday as...

Dutch MP questioned Moroccans’ ‘right to exist’: court

SCHIPHOL Netherlands Dutch anti Islam MP Geert Wilders insulted Moroccans by questioning their...

Suicide bomber kills six in Afghan capital

KABUL Afghanistan A suicide bomber on foot struck a government vehicle in Kabul Wednesday killing...

Jakarta governor named suspect in blasphemy case

JAKARTA Indonesia Jakarta s Christian governor was formally named a suspect in a blasphemy...

Russia ‘reset’ would make US complicit in Syria ‘butchery’: McCain

WASHINGTON A leading Republican voice on national security matters has declared as unacceptable...

Around Arab News

Al-Falih urges OPEC to cut oil output to low end of target

RIYADH DOHA Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih said on Thursday he was optimistic about OPEC s...

UN watchdog says Iran is endangering support for nuclear deal

VIENNA Austria The UN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday that Iran was endangering support for a...

Turks in Pakistan challenge their expulsion order in court

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s order for 400 Turkish nationals mostly schoolteachers and their families to...

Turkey to scrap PM in new system: minister

ISTANBUL Turkey is to scrap the office of the prime minister in a historic switch under a...

US refutes Jordan’s claim Americans sparked deadly shooting

AMMAN Jordan The US Embassy in Jordan is refuting Amman s claim that American soldiers sparked a...

French PM says ‘possible’ far-right Le Pen could win in 2017

BERLIN Germany French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Thursday that far right leader Marine...

European markets down, Asia mixed as US rally fades

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia European stocks fell Thursday while Asian markets ended mixed after trading...

Bangladesh court orders Zia’s arrest over ‘fake birthday’

DHAKA Bangladesh A Bangladesh court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for the country s...

Trump says US Electoral College a 'genius'; Clinton urges supporters to never give up

WASHINGTON After losing the popular vote President elect Donald Trump has decided that the...

Vietnam PM backs off from US-led TPP, emphasizes independent foreign policy

HANOI Vietnam will shelve ratification of a US led Pacific trade accord due to political changes...

Philippines’ Duterte mulls leaving international court

MANILA Philippines Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday he might follow Russia s...

HRW accuses Yemen rebels of torture, arbitrary detention

DUBAI CAIRO Human Rights Watch accused Yemeni rebels on Thursday of arbitrarily detaining...

US Mideast intelligence analysts fear superiors distorting findings — survey

WASHINGTON A National Intelligence survey found officials in US Central Command which oversees...

MiSK speakers back youth empowerment drive

RIYADH The MiSK Global Forum received valuable support as global leaders from the fields of...

KACST to work with Europe in research and innovation

RIYADH The King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology KACST is dedicated to creating a...

MoH finds alarming ignorance of breast cancer facts

JEDDAH A new investigation by the Health Ministry has revealed a severe drop in the number of...