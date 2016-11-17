YASREF announces scheduled maintenance activity

YASREF has announced it will be undergoing a planned, interim shutdown of its process units for initial inspection and catalyst change during the months of November and December 2016.

This scheduled work is part of the company’s maintenance strategy and operating philosophy. The refinery will be back to full operation and capacity by mid-December. And, this planned shutdown will not affect the supply of refined products to local and international markets.

Safety is a key value for YASREF, and the turnaround work will abide by the highest safety procedures, processes and precautions.