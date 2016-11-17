Rotana, Farah Experiences offer range of benefits to guests

Following their recent partnership agreement aimed at supporting the growth of leisure tourism in Abu Dhabi, Rotana and Farah Experiences have announced details of the exclusive range of benefits that will be available to their mutual guests.

The agreement, recently signed, saw Rotana being accorded the status of Preferred Hotel Partner by Farah Experiences, which operates Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, claimed as the world’s first Ferrari-branded theme park, and Yas Waterworld, the UAE’s themed water park.

The agreement will see the two parties actively promoting each other’s brands by offering a package of discounts, savings and privileges that create unrivaled value for their respective guests while incentivizing them to visit and patronize the other’s destinations and offerings.

As part of this arrangement, guests staying at any of Rotana’s hotels in the UAE will enjoy a host of exclusive benefits when visiting Yas Waterworld and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

These include special discounts on entry tickets (15 percent off for adults and 20 percent off for children below 12 years), a 10 percent discount on both food and beverage and park merchandise, as well as complimentary concierge service for luggage and locker usage at both parks.

All of the above benefits — save for the discount on entry tickets — will also be available to all members of Rotana Rewards, the hotel management company’s award-winning loyalty program, across its three programs — Exclusive, Select, and Classic.

In lieu of the upfront discount on entry tickets, however, Rotana Rewards members will enjoy complimentary upgrade to the next ticket category. Members need to present their Rotana Rewards card at the counter at the parks to avail the offers.

The benefits awaiting ticket-holders of Yas Waterworld and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi at Rotana hotels in the UAE are “just as amazing and rewarding.”