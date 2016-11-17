Rheem in alliance with ALJE hosts seminar series

Under its alliance with top Saudi technology provider Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics (ALJE), Rheem, a US-based world-class manufacturer of air conditioning systems, organized three seminars in three different Saudi cities to encourage energy conservation and strengthen local brand awareness.

Saudi dealers, developers, engineers, and governmental agencies attended the seminars, which focused on air conditioning systems for commercial buildings and hotels.

Held in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Alkhobar respectively, the seminars discussed new product lines and the latest air conditioning innovations and technologies, with Rheem showcasing its R&D efforts in the Saudi market and emphasizing the high efficiency ratings of its products in line with recent government energy conservation regulations.

In remarks to the participants in the events, held under the theme, "Leading efficiency, driving innovation," ALJE GM AC Projects Jalal Kurdi noted that Saudi Arabia took steps to increase energy efficiency and created new standards for electrical appliances with the highest energy consumption, known as the energy efficiency label.

“We at Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics, believe in the preservation of national energy resources while supporting economic growth and energy efficiency, Kurdi told the participants.”

According to the ALJE executive, Saudi Arabia’s growing population poses challenges to the Kingdom’s energy sector due to the increasing local energy consumption.

ALJE MD P. Venkat stated: “This event was another milestone of our continuous and rapid growth in the market, as we strive to provide our clients and customers in Saudi Arabia with the best and latest international brands with a focus on efficiency and innovations.”

“Rheem has been in the Gulf for over 35 years and has today an installed base of over 1 million TR ducted and package units,” said Rheem representative Stephan Ehrnborg, Rheem MEA GM. "In fact, we are a 90-year-old US-based manufacturer with about $3 billion in sales globally.”