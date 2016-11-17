REDTAG gets GCC Best Employer 2016 accolade

REDTAG, a favorite value fashion and home ware brand, has been named the GCC Best Employer for 2016, at the Employer Branding Awards held in Dubai. This is the second regionally accredited award for REDTAG this year.

REDTAG was highlighted as an exemplary employer by the esteemed Employer Branding Institute, an organization, which connects senior leaders in human resources to share best practices across 100 countries.

REDTAG secured this award based on the initiatives that are offered to employees to boost morale and improve performance. These include Arabic lessons, consistent and relevant trainings and a regimented graduate program, which exposes top recently graduated students to the fast-paced business world.

On receiving the award, Ernest Hosking, CEO at REDTAG said: “Our employees are our most important asset — from the tireless behind-the-scenes teams to the store staff who offer valuable face time with our customers.”

“We are dedicated to developing our talent pool, offering our employees the initiatives they need for constant career development. We are delighted that we have been recognized for our efforts, both internally and by the Employee Branding Institute, allowing us to benchmark against our competitors in the region,” he added.

To grant this award, the Employer Branding Awards tasks independent professionals with over seven years’ experience to conduct research into the initiatives offered in learning and development, communication, employee hiring and retention rates. The jury will then nominate worthy companies and debate final awardees. This is the third edition of the award ceremony in the GCC.