Al Salem Johnson Controls wins Industrial Company of the Year Award

Al Salem Johnson Controls, a major provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, security systems, and controls, won the Industrial Company of the Year 2016 award from Arabian Business magazine, which is published by the ITP Publishing Group.

Al Salem Johnson Controls Director of Operations Khaled Almushare received the award on behalf of the company at a ceremony held in Riyadh on Nov. 8.

“We are proud we won this prestigious award," commented Al Salem Johnson Controls CEO Mohanad Alshaikh. "It is a testimony to the success of our strategy of supporting Saudi Arabia’s industrial development and government efforts to empower the industrial sector to contribute to the achievement of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. We, at Al Salem Johnson Controls are committed to playing an active role in advancing the industrial sector.”

The Arabian Business Awards honors successful and pioneering entities in Saudi Arabia, and monitors qualitative and innovative projects and business in various economic sectors. In its report, the Arabian Business stated that the choice of Al Salem Johnson Controls is based on a set of criterions, mainly the company’s strength, performance, clarity of vision and contribution to the national industry development.

Al Salem Johnson Controls, a global leader in delivering solutions that increase energy efficiency in buildings, is making intensive efforts to help achieve sustainable economy through a vision built on diversifying resources and investment in human resources, as well as on leveraging renewable energy expertise and offering smart energy efficient solutions.

Al Salem Johnson Controls has a great record of accomplishments in Saudi Arabia. It owns and operates a factory in Jeddah for the manufacture and assembly of a wide variety of YORK products, including air conditioners, refrigerators (chillers). These products are Saudi-made with YORK’s global technologies and standards. The factory exports a range of its products to overseas markets.