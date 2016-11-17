  • Search form

Corporate News

Forbes Middle East recognizes Samir Cherfan’s leadership

ARAB NEWS |

Samir Cherfan, MD, Nissan Middle East, receives the Global Meets Local Award at a recent award ceremony held by Forbes Middle East.

At a recent award ceremony held by Forbes Middle East, Samir Cherfan, MD, Nissan Middle East, was honored with the Global Meets Local Award.
Cherfan’s milestone achievements in the region have earned him the accolade as the only automotive leader to be in the Forbes rankings for three consecutive years.
The event recognized the top 100 executives for their accomplishments while heading global corporate organizations. Cherfan secured the 29th position in the overall ranking.
“I am honored to receive such a significant industry award which reflects the considerable effort and talent within the Nissan organization and at its dealership partners. This award is recognition that the Nissan brand is heading in the right direction and that the organization is demonstrating its ongoing commitment to become one of the fastest growing automotive brands in the region,” said Cherfan on receiving the award.
Since Cherfan took the helm at Nissan Middle East in 2012, the company’s business grew by 45 percent in market share across the GCC. The single biggest milestone was the increase of 216 percent growth in sales for the Nissan Patrol models. Cherfan also played a vital role in increasing Nissan’s performance in the region on quantity and quality of its business, customer satisfaction and service excellence, as well as its brand power investments.
Nissan’s Revival Plan in KSA has been instrumental to its success in the region.
Looking to the GCC in 2016, Nissan listed its business priorities as growth with focus on Saudi Arabia, sustained customer leadership and continued investment in the Nissan brand including CSR engagement.
The Global Meets Local study was inspired by the Forbes Global 2000, a ranking of the biggest, most powerful and most valuable publicly listed companies in the world.

