  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 50 min 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • CIT SPL matches big hit among cricket enthusiasts

Sports

CIT SPL matches big hit among cricket enthusiasts

ARAB NEWS |

Chief guest Nasser Gulaid, Deepak Kalia and Athar Moin of CIT with the captains of SPL teams. (AN photo)

JEDDAH: The recently launched CIT Saudi Premier League T20 has been attracting cricket fans at the JCA Usfan Complex from nearby towns of Usfan Khulais besides the cricket enthusiasts of Jeddah who travel 70 kilometers every week to watch the matches.
President and CEO of Canadian International Trading was excited at the launching ceremony and his manager Ather went to witness the weekly matches and was amazed to see the enthusiasm of the cricketers and the huge number of fans and supporters who attend the matches.
It is this very enthusiasm and spirit which is responsible for the success of the JCA.
At the Cup unveiling event, A. A. Merchant welcomed Nasser Gulaid President and CEO of CIT, JCA officials - Chairman, Vice Chairman, Director, CEO, President, Vice President, Executive Secretary and executive committee members.
He welcomed the SPL co-sponsors representative Mohammed Afzal General Manager, Initial Services, Shamshad Khan Director, Finance Ace Travel & Tours, Syed Zahid Ali President MCA, press and media personnel, team captains, umpires, scorers and members of the Indian and Pakistani community.
Merchant cited JCA’s history and the success of SPL 2015, a brainchild of Haroon Abdulla with his team of Executive Committee members – Syed Ashfaque Hussain, Syed Arif Hashmi, Zaheer Peeran, Syed Meer and Riaz Afridi, who have toiled hard to ensure great success. JCA is also thankful to the dedicated efforts of Saeedul Hasan in India who along with Haroon Abdulla selected and ordered exclusive designed dresses and equipment for the current SPL. He also briefly informed the august gathering of CIT Group’s business activities in KSA.
Deepak Kalia of CIT appreciated JCA’s efforts in conducting cricket league on IPL format with weekly prize distribution for man of the matches’ award sponsored by Khind Electronics and Player of the Week award sponsored by Malik Aijaz of Malik XI for the duration of the League.
He thanked JCA for giving CIT opportunity to be main sponsor for SPL 2016, assuring them of their management’s continuous support in future activities.
JCA chairman reiterated that JCA efforts to change the face of cricket in Saudi Arabia have successfully borne fruits with 1st SPL 2015, 1st Intercity 2 match series 2015, 1st Saudi Cup 2016 and the present CIT SPL 2016.
He thanked sponsors for their support, clubs for their competitive spirit and committee members led by CEO Mohammed Iqbal and wished the current league even greater success as it has substantially increased the prize money.
JCA President Aijaz Ahmed Khan stressed that JCA vision to provide players with the right platform, infrastructure and excellent playing facilities as JCA has a passion for the game.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Ruthless Djokovic routs Goffin in Tour Finals

LONDON Novak Djokovic crushed David Goffin 6 1 6 2 at the ATP Tour Finals on Thursday as the...

Kohli, Pujara tons give India opening day honors

VISAKHAPATNAM India Skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara hit majestic centuries to help...

Aussie youngsters put Spieth in the shade

SYDNEY Former top ranked American Jordan Spieth yielded the spotlight in Thursday s first round...

Russian official faces corruption charges over World Cup

MOSCOW Russian investigators are pressing graft charges against a former deputy governor of St...

Curry, Durant lead Warriors to win at Toronto

TORONTO Golden State s star duo of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant combined for over half the...

Jeddah United, Virgin Mobile clash for Lulu-TOYA Kalayaan Cup title today

JEDDAH Jeddah United Hitters and Virgin Mobile Spikers seeded first and second respectively...

Muhaidib, UDH, ALJUF, Falcunit and AVK stay unbeaten

JEDDAH Just like that eliminations reached the one month mark with Al Muhaidib in Division B...

Westwood leads in Dubai, McIlroy struggles

DUBAI Lee Westwood made light of his regular caddie s absence to post a six under par 66 and lead...

Hidada, SGS, SCTC, JRTC clinch titles in ALBAIK Tennis Challenge

JEDDAH The finals during the weekend in the 8th Albaik Tennis Challenge 2016 were marked by...

Latigo, Malou Nidoy triumph in OFBC 4th Anniversary Tournament

JEDDAH OFBC organized a fun filled event recently to try and put this group back to its solid...

Qatar’s Al-Mohannadi snatches fastest time in opening super special stage at Rally Jeddah

JEDDAH Qatar s Khaled Al Mohannadi and Saudi navigator Raed Al Assaf made the perfect start to...

Murray survives tough Nishikori in Tour Finals epic

LONDON Andy Murray moved a step closer to the semifinals of the ATP Tour Finals as the world No 1...

Messi magic sparks Argentina; Brazil marches on

MONTEVIDEO Lionel Messi produced a magical display to get Argentina s World Cup qualification...

Barca seals massive $59 million deal with Japan’s Rakuten

BARCELONA Spanish giants FC Barcelona sealed a massive shirt sponsorship deal Wednesday with...

Knives out for Klinsmann after Costa Rica rout

LOS ANGELES Calls for Jurgen Klinsmann to be sacked were mounting Wednesday as the worst defeat...

West Indies bowlers shine in bonus point win

HARARE Superb bowling allowed the West Indies to overcome the absence of several key players as...

Around Arab News

Health Ministry warns against overuse of antibiotics

RIYADH The Ministry of Health has carried out a weeklong awareness campaign on the careful use of...

Need for peaceful coexistence in multicultural Britain stressed

RIYADH A Saudi diplomat in Britain has stressed the need for peaceful coexistence in a multi...

KSA, Italy to revive security pact

RIYADH A long dormant security pact between the Kingdom and Italy lying on the back burner since...

Experts advise early treatment of diabetes to avert complications

RIYADH The Kingdom joined the World Health Organization WHO and the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC...

Grand mufti backs conscription

RIYADH Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al Asheikh supports the idea of...

Students learn to run businesses at young entrepreneur show

RIYADH The Labor and Social Development Ministry recently organized the Young Entrepreneur Day...

Muslim world condemns Houthis over attempted Makkah attack

MAKKAH A top Saudi official said the Kingdom will take all available measures to protect the Two...

Trump keeps people guessing over Iran

President elect Donald Trump received his first secret daily intelligence briefing three days ago...

Saudi artists forge creative partnerships on US art trip

Two young Saudi artists are standing in an expansive white desert but they far away from their...

’Arabs Got Talent’ is back

JEDDAH Popular reality TV show Arabs Got Talent AGT is finally back For the first time ever AGT...

Kingdom boosts September oil exports to 7.81 million bpd

BEIRUT Saudi Arabia s crude oil exports rose to 7 812 million barrels per day bpd in September as...

KSA to lower use of oil in power generation

MARRAKECH Morocco Saudi Arabia is committed to doubling its natural gas production and lower its...

Philippine trade team in Riyadh to promote halal-certified products

RIYADH A trade delegation from the Philippines comprising 10 companies from the country s food...

Bonds ‘face tough time as inflation expectations jump’

SINGAPORE Bonds are in for a tough ride in the first half of 2017 as US President elect Donald...

Tadawul: Bank shares gain 28% in past 30 days

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock market edged down Thursday in modest volumes Tadawul All Share Index...

PIF fills key positions

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Public Investment Fund PIF said on Thursday it had filled key posts as part...