CIT SPL matches big hit among cricket enthusiasts

JEDDAH: The recently launched CIT Saudi Premier League T20 has been attracting cricket fans at the JCA Usfan Complex from nearby towns of Usfan Khulais besides the cricket enthusiasts of Jeddah who travel 70 kilometers every week to watch the matches.

President and CEO of Canadian International Trading was excited at the launching ceremony and his manager Ather went to witness the weekly matches and was amazed to see the enthusiasm of the cricketers and the huge number of fans and supporters who attend the matches.

It is this very enthusiasm and spirit which is responsible for the success of the JCA.

At the Cup unveiling event, A. A. Merchant welcomed Nasser Gulaid President and CEO of CIT, JCA officials - Chairman, Vice Chairman, Director, CEO, President, Vice President, Executive Secretary and executive committee members.

He welcomed the SPL co-sponsors representative Mohammed Afzal General Manager, Initial Services, Shamshad Khan Director, Finance Ace Travel & Tours, Syed Zahid Ali President MCA, press and media personnel, team captains, umpires, scorers and members of the Indian and Pakistani community.

Merchant cited JCA’s history and the success of SPL 2015, a brainchild of Haroon Abdulla with his team of Executive Committee members – Syed Ashfaque Hussain, Syed Arif Hashmi, Zaheer Peeran, Syed Meer and Riaz Afridi, who have toiled hard to ensure great success. JCA is also thankful to the dedicated efforts of Saeedul Hasan in India who along with Haroon Abdulla selected and ordered exclusive designed dresses and equipment for the current SPL. He also briefly informed the august gathering of CIT Group’s business activities in KSA.

Deepak Kalia of CIT appreciated JCA’s efforts in conducting cricket league on IPL format with weekly prize distribution for man of the matches’ award sponsored by Khind Electronics and Player of the Week award sponsored by Malik Aijaz of Malik XI for the duration of the League.

He thanked JCA for giving CIT opportunity to be main sponsor for SPL 2016, assuring them of their management’s continuous support in future activities.

JCA chairman reiterated that JCA efforts to change the face of cricket in Saudi Arabia have successfully borne fruits with 1st SPL 2015, 1st Intercity 2 match series 2015, 1st Saudi Cup 2016 and the present CIT SPL 2016.

He thanked sponsors for their support, clubs for their competitive spirit and committee members led by CEO Mohammed Iqbal and wished the current league even greater success as it has substantially increased the prize money.

JCA President Aijaz Ahmed Khan stressed that JCA vision to provide players with the right platform, infrastructure and excellent playing facilities as JCA has a passion for the game.