Sports

Latigo, Malou Nidoy triumph in OFBC 4th Anniversary Tournament

ARAB NEWS

Participants pose for a group photo in the OFBC 4th Anniversary Tournament. (AN photo)

JEDDAH: OFBC organized a fun-filled event recently to try and put this group back to its solid standing in the Filipino bowling community.
The one-day event dubbed OFBC (Overseas Filipino Bowlers Club) 4th Anniversary Tournament attracted 52 participants (39 men and 13 women), and is aimed at providing a platform for bowlers to enchance their competitiveness, as the OFBC celebrated its foundation day. Under the tournament format, bowlers play five games with handicap in the qualifying to determine the top five men and top five ladies that will advance to the stepladder/championship match. The stepladder first match in both divisions had the bowlers ranked Nos. 3, 4 and 5 in a one-game knockout with the winner to face the No. 2 qualifier to the final. The winner in the second stepladder match then goes on to challenge the No. 1 in a further one-game knockout match for the championship.
When the smoke of battle cleared, Ryan “Bruno Mars” Latigo and Malou Nidoy emerged as the men’s and ladies champions.
Latigo and Nidoy both upheld the seedings to victory after topping the qualifying stage of this tournament that was well received by the bowlers and supported by the sponsors, donors and guests as follows: OFBC Adviser Fuly Primo, OFBC Sports Chairman Rudy Jamon, OFBC Auditor Toto Lim, Paul Antiporda, executive manager, Nascol Supplies Company; Ronald Mangua, audit manager, Dabbagh Group, and Ahmad Peradilla and Dawood Van Edradan, head of Filipino Student-Jeddah Dawah.
With Latigo the top five men’s included Jhun Ejanda, Gamal Matanog, Benj Espinosa and Darwin Genese, while the ladies top five included Gizelle Virtudazo, Marlyn Mangunay, Maria Mendoza and Farida de Guzman.
No. 3 Matanog rolled 182 pinfalls in the first stepladder to beat out No. 5 Genese and fourth-ranked Espinosa, who carded 172 and 168 respectively.
Matanog earned a shot at Latigo by eliminating No. 2 Ejanda in the Match 2 194 to 161 pinfalls.
Latigo, a Class D player with a 24 handicap, already had an advantage of 12 pins even before the championship match started against the Class B Matanog.
Latigo tallied 170 pinfalls to Matanog’s 163 to clinch the title. Matanog blew his chance after missing pin No. 5 on the 10th frame.
In the ladies final, the result went according to seedings with Malou ending the ambition of beginner Gizelle Virtudazo by beating her in the championship match 189-176.
Virtudazo finished second to Malou in the qualifying and set herself up for a chance at the biggest prize by stopping No. 3 Mangunay 187-159. Mangunay was the winner of the three-player knockout in the first stepladder on 187 with No. 4 Mendoza on 186 and fifth-ranked De Guzman on 149. Between Mangunay and Mendoza this match could have gone either way. Mendoza, needing 9 pins to win and 8 to tie on the 10th frame, could only settle for 7 pins to the delight of Mangunay.
Champions Latigo and Malou each was awarded with cash prize, LG smartphone and bowling pin trophy. The runners-up received cash prizes.
The day-long affair conducted by founding Commissioner Joel Nidoy and the rest of the officers effectively was a dry run for the OFBC afternoon league which is expected to start Jan. 6 next year. Moving forward, OFBC will also have the monthly series leading up to the Bowler of the Year finals in December.

