  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Kingdom boosts September oil exports to 7.81 million bpd

Business & Economy

Kingdom boosts September oil exports to 7.81 million bpd

Reuters |

Saudi Arabia has maintained high oil output levels since mid-2014 with the aim of defending its share in global markets.

BEIRUT: Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rose to 7.812 million barrels per day (bpd) in September as the world’s top oil exporter increased shipments by 507,000 bpd versus August, official data showed on Thursday.
“The exports figures suggest that they will not give up a critical card that they are going to use in the OPEC negotiations to freeze or reduce OPEC production before they reach such an agreement at the November meeting,” said Sadad Al-Husseini, an energy consultant and former Saudi Aramco senior executive.
OPEC is in talks with major non-OPEC producers in a bid to gain support for a global deal agreed on September to limit supply and help to balance the market.
Saudi Arabia produced 10.650 million bpd in September, little changed from August’s 10.63 million bpd, JODI said.
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members provide monthly data to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) which publishes it on its website.
Riyadh has maintained high output levels since mid-2014 aiming to defend market share against rival producers.
Cooling temperatures in September reduced demand for air conditioning resulting in Saudi Arabia’s own crude oil use falling to 490,000 bpd from 739,000 bpd in August.
That was down from 744,000 bpd a year earlier, reflecting the Kingdom’s efforts to boost energy efficiency and gas use.
“Although, the Kingdom’s production was steady, domestic use for power generation and desalination went down and exports went up,” Al-Husseini said.
Domestic refinery throughput fell by 174,000 bpd from August to 2.426 million bpd in September, the JODI data showed.
Exports of oil products slipped by 21,000 bpd to 1.349 million bpd. Domestic demand for oil products fell by 407,000 bpd to 2.518 million bpd.
Saudi Arabia’s crude oil stocks fell by 2.322 million barrels to 278.688 million in September, JODI said.
OPEC agreed on Sept. 28 to reduce output to a range of 32.50 to 33 million bpd in its first output cut since the 2008 financial crisis.
OPEC’s crude oil output averaged 33.64 million bpd in October, OPEC reported, citing secondary sources.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

KSA to lower use of oil in power generation

MARRAKECH Morocco Saudi Arabia is committed to doubling its natural gas production and lower its...

Philippine trade team in Riyadh to promote halal-certified products

RIYADH A trade delegation from the Philippines comprising 10 companies from the country s food...

Bonds ‘face tough time as inflation expectations jump’

SINGAPORE Bonds are in for a tough ride in the first half of 2017 as US President elect Donald...

Tadawul: Bank shares gain 28% in past 30 days

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock market edged down Thursday in modest volumes Tadawul All Share Index...

PIF fills key positions

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Public Investment Fund PIF said on Thursday it had filled key posts as part...

Philippines’ robust Q3 growth beats expectations

MANILA The Philippine economy grew at its fastest pace in more than three years in July September...

Yellen: US could raise interest rates ‘relatively soon’

WASHINGTON The US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates relatively soon if economic data...

Singapore: Exports slump, Trump’s victory raise recession risks

SINGAPORE Singapore s exports in October contracted sharply as sales to major markets fell...

Russia starts blocking LinkedIn website

MOSCOW Russia s communications regulator ordered public access to LinkedIn s website to be...

As America shifts to SUVs, so does the Los Angeles Auto Show

LOS ANGELES America s shift from cars to SUVs is starting to look permanent and automakers are...

Audi sees potential for just one diesel model in US

LOS ANGELES Luxury German auto brand Audi envisions the potential of just one diesel model in its...

Mazda to launch diesel version of CX-5 in US

TOKYO Mazda Motor Corp is gearing up to launch a diesel engine car in North America next year...

Uber tells Taiwan: ‘You are scaring away investors’

TAIPEI Uber has warned Taiwan that it was scaring away foreign investors as the ride hailing app...

Forbes Middle East recognizes Samir Cherfan’s leadership

At a recent award ceremony held by Forbes Middle East Samir Cherfan MD Nissan Middle East was...

Al Salem Johnson Controls wins Industrial Company of the Year Award

Al Salem Johnson Controls a major provider of heating ventilation and air conditioning equipment...

REDTAG gets GCC Best Employer 2016 accolade

REDTAG a favorite value fashion and home ware brand has been named the GCC Best Employer for 2016...

Around Arab News

Health Ministry warns against overuse of antibiotics

RIYADH The Ministry of Health has carried out a weeklong awareness campaign on the careful use of...

Need for peaceful coexistence in multicultural Britain stressed

RIYADH A Saudi diplomat in Britain has stressed the need for peaceful coexistence in a multi...

KSA, Italy to revive security pact

RIYADH A long dormant security pact between the Kingdom and Italy lying on the back burner since...

Experts advise early treatment of diabetes to avert complications

RIYADH The Kingdom joined the World Health Organization WHO and the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC...

Grand mufti backs conscription

RIYADH Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al Asheikh supports the idea of...

Students learn to run businesses at young entrepreneur show

RIYADH The Labor and Social Development Ministry recently organized the Young Entrepreneur Day...

Muslim world condemns Houthis over attempted Makkah attack

MAKKAH A top Saudi official said the Kingdom will take all available measures to protect the Two...

Trump keeps people guessing over Iran

President elect Donald Trump received his first secret daily intelligence briefing three days ago...

Saudi artists forge creative partnerships on US art trip

Two young Saudi artists are standing in an expansive white desert but they far away from their...

’Arabs Got Talent’ is back

JEDDAH Popular reality TV show Arabs Got Talent AGT is finally back For the first time ever AGT...

Kingdom boosts September oil exports to 7.81 million bpd

BEIRUT Saudi Arabia s crude oil exports rose to 7 812 million barrels per day bpd in September as...

KSA to lower use of oil in power generation

MARRAKECH Morocco Saudi Arabia is committed to doubling its natural gas production and lower its...

Philippine trade team in Riyadh to promote halal-certified products

RIYADH A trade delegation from the Philippines comprising 10 companies from the country s food...

Bonds ‘face tough time as inflation expectations jump’

SINGAPORE Bonds are in for a tough ride in the first half of 2017 as US President elect Donald...

Tadawul: Bank shares gain 28% in past 30 days

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock market edged down Thursday in modest volumes Tadawul All Share Index...

PIF fills key positions

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Public Investment Fund PIF said on Thursday it had filled key posts as part...