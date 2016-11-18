’Arabs Got Talent’ is back

JEDDAH: Popular reality TV show ‘Arabs Got Talent’ (AGT) is finally back. For the first time ever, AGT will hold auditions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from Nov. 24-26.

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam, who sits as a celebrity judge on the reality TV show’s judging panel, announced this week that Friday, Nov. 18, will mark the first day of shooting auditions for the music show’s fifth season.

The auditions round will take place in several countries across the Middle East, where contestants will have to show some real talent if they’re to impress judges Saudi comedian Nasser A-Qasabi, Egyptian comedian actor Ahmed Helmy, Lebanese Group TV Director of MBC Ali Jaber, and of course Najwa, reported Al-Bawaba.

As for the show’s hosts, Raya Abirached and Qusai

Kheder, rest assured that they too will be back alongside the judges in

2017.

The show produced by MBC was first broadcast in 2011.

It features contestants with a variety of talents, such as singing, break-dancing, comedians, magicians and rapping.