Students learn to run businesses at young entrepreneur show

RIYADH: The Labor and Social Development Ministry recently organized the Young Entrepreneur Day for students in the Diriyah district.

A total of 40 male and female students took part in the event where they marketed their products to visitors. The meeting of buyers and sellers was organized by the women’s wing of the social development department of the ministry.

According to an official from the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, the exhibition stems from the developmental goals of the ministry. These goals are designed to serve the community and hone the skills of children and further instill the values of self-employment in their minds.

Prior to the show, the ministry organized a two-day training program for participants of the show to help them identify the nature of their businesses, teach them marketing skills and give them confidence to run their own businesses.

The official said the students gained useful experience in dealing with cash transactions and how to save their capital and grow their businesses.

The show is open to the public from 4 p.m.; Friday will be the last day of the show.