Experts advise early treatment of diabetes to avert complications

RIYADH: The Kingdom joined the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on Monday to observe World Diabetes Day under the theme “Eyes on Diabetes.”

World Diabetes Day is observed worldwide by over 200 member associations of the International Diabetes Federation in more than 160 countries and territories, all member states of the United Nations, as well as by other associations and organizations, companies, health care professionals, and people living with diabetes and their families.

An official from the Ministry of Health (MoH) told Arab News that the campaign against diabetes highlights the importance of exerting more efforts and raising the awareness Saudi society about the risks of chronic diseases, mainly diabetes, and the impact and risks that may affect the patient.

He said that the media and social networking channels will be used in a way that is appropriate to all segments of society, and the ministry will organize activities, exhibitions and national campaigns throughout the year to raise health awareness among the community and brief them on their rights, and create a partnership in the field of awareness between the MoH and other sectors.

Citing recent statistics, he said that diabetes is one of the diseases that has reached dangerous levels, and the number of people with diabetes is worrying, ranging between 20 to 30 percent; the most affected age group is between 40 and 50 years in the Kingdom.

He advised people not to wait to go to the doctors till their condition becomes serious. “Early treatment of the condition would solve several complications related to the disease.”

Statistics and epidemiological studies in the GCC states indicate that diabetes is reaching epidemic proportions at the national level. According to the estimation of the International Diabetes Federation in 2015, people with diabetes will amount to 20 percent of the population in many of the GCC states. The incidence rate of glycometabolism (rate of cases with a susceptibility to the disease in the future) means that Gulf society has, or will be having, a higher rate of diabetes compared to other countries.

According to a 2013 report by the Saudi Health Ministry, about 25 percent of Saudis are diabetic and the figure may further rise because of obesity and lifestyle. The report said diabetes is more prevalent among older people and about 1.2 million Saudi men and 1 million women are diabetic.