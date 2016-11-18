  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • KSA, Italy to revive security pact

Saudi Arabia

KSA, Italy to revive security pact

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN |

Angelino Alfano

RIYADH: A long-dormant security pact between the Kingdom and Italy, lying on the back-burner since 2007, will be relaunched during the visit of Angelino Alfano, Italian minister of interior, here on Sunday.

Alfano has been invited by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, to visit Saudi Arabia for talks on security matters.
“A detailed discussion on security matters, counterterrorism efforts, police collaboration, and an exchange of information between Riyadh and Rome will follow between the Italian minister and Crown Prince Mohammed within the framework of the relaunched MoU (memorandum of understanding),” said Italian Ambassador Luca Ferrari here Thursday.
The move is a major step forward for the two countries to curb terrorism and strengthen security ties, he added. He pointed out that the relaunch of the MoU, calling for closer police cooperation, underlines the common interest in intensifying the collaboration between the two countries in all fields of strategic interest like the fight against terrorism and crime.
“The MoU will pave the way for boosting cooperation, especially in terms of training Saudi police officers in Italy,” said the Italian diplomat. The move to restart the police cooperation agreement has been necessitated by the recent reports of Daesh operations in Italy and the arrests of terror suspects in that country from time to time.
Recently, Italy finalized plans to install a high security cordon around the Colosseum in Rome amid rising fears of terrorist attacks. Not only this, a wanted commander of the Daesh terror group, convicted in Italy for terrorist recruitment, was arrested in Sudan. Moez Fezzani, popularly known by his nickname Abu Nassim, lived in Italy for most of his 20s before becoming a Daesh commander in Libya.
Referring to the clean and combative track record of Italy and the Kingdom in the war against terrorism, Ferrari said that “Saudi Arabia and Italy have had excellent records of success in fighting the menace of terrorism and in foiling terror attempts.”
During his stay in Riyadh, Alfano will also meet and hold talks with Shoura Council President Abdullah Al-Asheikh. In this context, Ferrari noted that “a Shoura Council delegation visited Italy last week in an attempt to boost cooperation in legislative affairs and parliamentary diplomacy.”
A group of Italian parliamentarians will also be visiting Riyadh in the near future, he said, while referring to progressively growing relations between Riyadh and Rome.
There has been a regular exchange of visits by top Saudi and Italian officials in the last two years. Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi visited the Kingdom in November last year with an aim to intensify political consultations and strengthen trade and investment ties.
This was followed by the visit of Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Paolo Gentiloni to Jeddah in June this year. Italian Defense Minister Roberta Pinotti paid an official visit to the Kingdom in early October.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Health Ministry warns against overuse of antibiotics

RIYADH The Ministry of Health has carried out a weeklong awareness campaign on the careful use of...

Need for peaceful coexistence in multicultural Britain stressed

RIYADH A Saudi diplomat in Britain has stressed the need for peaceful coexistence in a multi...

Experts advise early treatment of diabetes to avert complications

RIYADH The Kingdom joined the World Health Organization WHO and the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC...

Grand mufti backs conscription

RIYADH Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al Asheikh supports the idea of...

Students learn to run businesses at young entrepreneur show

RIYADH The Labor and Social Development Ministry recently organized the Young Entrepreneur Day...

Muslim world condemns Houthis over attempted Makkah attack

MAKKAH A top Saudi official said the Kingdom will take all available measures to protect the Two...

OIC elects new secretary-general

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s former Social Affairs Minister Yousef Ahmed Al Othaimeen was elected on...

MiSK speakers back youth empowerment drive

RIYADH The MiSK Global Forum received valuable support as global leaders from the fields of...

KACST to work with Europe in research and innovation

RIYADH The King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology KACST is dedicated to creating a...

MoH finds alarming ignorance of breast cancer facts

JEDDAH A new investigation by the Health Ministry has revealed a severe drop in the number of...

Partnerships, initiatives on the table

RIYADH The MiSK Global Forum ended here on Wednesday night in an upbeat mood with the...

Crown prince calls for public awareness of child abuse

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior called for a...

Algeria seeks more partnership projects with Riyadh

RIYADH Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal who met Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

Saudi Arabia, China to boost strategic relations

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is a major partner in the Gulf and Middle East for China and China is keen to...

MiSK Global Forum gives inspiring vision of the future

RIYADH Inspiring achievements by both man and machine were the highlight of the second day of the...

Saudi Arabia seeking reciprocity on visa fees: minister

RIYADH Saudi Arabia s commerce minister said Wednesday that the kingdom is seeking reciprocal...

Around Arab News

Health Ministry warns against overuse of antibiotics

RIYADH The Ministry of Health has carried out a weeklong awareness campaign on the careful use of...

Need for peaceful coexistence in multicultural Britain stressed

RIYADH A Saudi diplomat in Britain has stressed the need for peaceful coexistence in a multi...

KSA, Italy to revive security pact

RIYADH A long dormant security pact between the Kingdom and Italy lying on the back burner since...

Experts advise early treatment of diabetes to avert complications

RIYADH The Kingdom joined the World Health Organization WHO and the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC...

Grand mufti backs conscription

RIYADH Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al Asheikh supports the idea of...

Students learn to run businesses at young entrepreneur show

RIYADH The Labor and Social Development Ministry recently organized the Young Entrepreneur Day...

Muslim world condemns Houthis over attempted Makkah attack

MAKKAH A top Saudi official said the Kingdom will take all available measures to protect the Two...

Trump keeps people guessing over Iran

President elect Donald Trump received his first secret daily intelligence briefing three days ago...

Saudi artists forge creative partnerships on US art trip

Two young Saudi artists are standing in an expansive white desert but they far away from their...

’Arabs Got Talent’ is back

JEDDAH Popular reality TV show Arabs Got Talent AGT is finally back For the first time ever AGT...

Kingdom boosts September oil exports to 7.81 million bpd

BEIRUT Saudi Arabia s crude oil exports rose to 7 812 million barrels per day bpd in September as...

KSA to lower use of oil in power generation

MARRAKECH Morocco Saudi Arabia is committed to doubling its natural gas production and lower its...

Philippine trade team in Riyadh to promote halal-certified products

RIYADH A trade delegation from the Philippines comprising 10 companies from the country s food...

Bonds ‘face tough time as inflation expectations jump’

SINGAPORE Bonds are in for a tough ride in the first half of 2017 as US President elect Donald...

Tadawul: Bank shares gain 28% in past 30 days

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock market edged down Thursday in modest volumes Tadawul All Share Index...

PIF fills key positions

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Public Investment Fund PIF said on Thursday it had filled key posts as part...